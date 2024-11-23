New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Giants vs Buccaneers 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two NFC teams square off Sunday afternoon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) host the New York Giants (2-8), with both teams returning to action after their bye week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter this matchup amid a four-game skid, yet they remain second in the NFC South. Though the Falcons currently hold a two-game lead in the division, the Buccaneers’ playoff hopes are still alive with seven games left on the schedule. Tampa’s losing streak came against formidable opponents, including the Ravens, Falcons, Chiefs, and 49ers. In their most recent contest, Baker Mayfield struggled, throwing for just 116 yards and one touchdown in the loss to San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the New York Giants are in the midst of a difficult campaign and appear to have moved on from Daniel Jones, relegating him from a $35 million starter to free agency. The team is expected to pursue a new quarterback in the offseason, potentially opting for a rookie or a veteran. For now, Tommy DeVito is likely to start at quarterback, with Drew Lock serving as his backup. The Giants have dropped five consecutive games and have managed just two wins this season. In their last outing, rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. impressed with 103 rushing yards and a touchdown in a defeat to the Panthers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the New York Giants vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time

The New York Giants will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Sunday, November 24, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 386 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Away: 230 (CAR), 823 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Giants vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news & key players

New York Giants team news

The Giants, on the other hand, have the NFL’s least productive offense, scoring just 15.6 points per game. Defensively, they rank 16th, allowing 22.2 points per game. Linebacker Bobby Okereke has been a bright spot, leading the team with 75 tackles and contributing two of the Giants’ impressive 36 sacks. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II has been a force in the trenches, amassing a team-high nine sacks. However, turnovers have been an issue, as linebacker Darius Muasau has the team’s lone interception this season. Questionable players for the Giants include Darius Slayton, Dexter Lawrence II, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Darius Muasau, and Tyler Nubin.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Jones Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed M. McFadden Linebacker Questionable Heel O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Muasau Linebacker Questionable Hamstring K. Thibodeaux Linebacker Injured Reserve Wrist M. Nabers Wide Receiver Questionable Groin B. Ford-Wheaton Wide Receiver Questionable Achilles A. Thomas Tackle Injured Reserve Foot G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Buccaneers are dealing with injuries at receiver, with Chris Godwin ruled out and Mike Evans listed as questionable. This makes tight end Cade Otton the go-to target in the passing game. Otton has hauled in 49 receptions for 456 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Tampa Bay's offense is ranked fifth in the NFL, averaging 27.9 points per game, but their defense has struggled, sitting at 27th by allowing 26.6 points per contest. Linebacker Lavonte David has been a standout, leading the team with 72 tackles, alongside three of the Buccaneers’ 28 sacks. Defensive tackle Vita Vea leads the team in sacks with five, while cornerback Zyon McCollum has recorded two of the defense's five interceptions. Players listed as questionable for Tampa Bay include Evans, Tristan Wirfs, Zyon McCollum, Troy Hill, and Tykee Smith.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Smith Safety Doubtful Knee Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed K. Johnson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed Z. McCollum Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Dean Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Godwin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle M. Evans Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring T. Wirfs Tackle Questionable Knee - MCL G. Gaines Defensive Lineman Questionable Foot M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Quadriceps C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder

