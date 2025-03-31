How to watch today's Georgetown Hoyas vs Washington State Cougars NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Georgetown vs Washington State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Georgetown Hoyas (17-15) will look to snap a six-game skid away from home when they take on the Washington State Cougars (19-14) on Monday, March 31, at 11 p.m. ET.

Georgetown enters the matchup after falling 71-67 to DePaul in the Big East Tournament. The Hoyas carried a slim 40-38 lead into halftime but struggled offensively in the second half, managing just 27 points. They shot 41.4% from the field, 25% from beyond the arc, and 70% from the free-throw line. Micah Peavy was the standout performer, pouring in 26 points and grabbing seven rebounds, while Drew Fielder contributed a double-double with 11 points and 11 boards.

Washington State is coming off an 86-75 loss to San Francisco, where defensive lapses proved costly. The Cougars trailed by just two at the break but surrendered 52 points in the second half. They shot 48.3% overall, 38.1% from deep, and struggled at the stripe, hitting just 55% of their free throws. Ethan Price led the way with 26 points and six rebounds, while LeJuan Watts added 20 points and three assists.

Georgetown Hoyas vs Washington State Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Hoyas and the Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Georgetown Hoyas vs Washington State Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hoyas and the Cougars on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Georgetown Hoyas team news & key performers

Georgetown will be shorthanded after losing Drew Fielder to the transfer portal and freshman standout Thomas Sorber to the NBA Draft. Fielder started 31 games, averaging 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, while Sorber was a key contributor with 14.5 points and 8.5 boards per game. However, the Hoyas still have several impact players, including senior guard Micah Peavy (17.2 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.6 APG), junior guard Jayden Epps (12.8 PPG), and sophomore guard Malik Mack (11.7 PPG, 4.3 APG).

Washington State Cougars news & key performers

Washington State also faces depth concerns after seeing key starters Nate Calmese and Isaiah Watts enter the transfer portal. Calmese led the team with 15.2 points and 4.4 assists per game, while Watts contributed 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest. Despite those losses, the Cougars still have plenty of firepower, with sophomore forward LeJuan Watts (13.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.4 APG), senior forward Ethan Price (13.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG), and senior forward Dane Erikstrup (12.1 PPG, 4.3 RPG) expected to lead the charge.

