Fulham vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool head to Fulham knowing they cannot afford any more slip-ups after a disappointing 1-0 home loss to Crystal Palace last week handed rivals Manchester City control of the Premier League title race.

To make matters worse, the Reds were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday night by Atalanta, leaving the Premier League as their last hope for silverware in Jurgen Klopp's final season at the hot seat.

With just six games remaining in the season, only three points from Craven Cottage will suffice for the Merseysiders as they look to reclaim top spot in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Fulham have established themselves as a mid-table side capable of having a surprise element to beat anyone on their day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Fulham vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EST Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham will welcome Liverpool to the Craven Cottage on Sunday, April 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 11:30 am EST in the US.

How to watch Fulham vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Fulham and Liverpool will be available on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fulham team news

Fulham have no injury or suspension concerns here. Chelsea loanee Armando Broja recovered a slight knock to play stoppage-time minutes against West Ham United last weekend, so he will be eager for more playing time here.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Wilson, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Robinson, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp went all out on Thursday night, attempting to turn around Liverpool's 3-0 Europa League quarterfinal first-leg loss to Atalanta. However, Klopp's troops could only manage a solitary goal, an early penalty from Mohamed Salah.

While Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak are long-term absentees, the Reds almost have a full-strength squad at their disposal for this weekend's clash.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips, Ramsay, Bradley Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Endo Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/01/24 Fulham 1-1 Liverpool EFL Cup 11/01/24 Liverpool 2-1 Fulham EFL Cup 03/12/23 Liverpool 4-3 Fulham Premier League 04/05/23 Liverpool 1-0 Fulham Premier League 06/08/22 Fulham 2-2 Liverpool Premier League

Useful links