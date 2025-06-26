Finding the perfect streaming television provider is never easy, especially if you're transitioning from cable or satellite to cable-cutting options that solely utilizes your broadband. With plenty of live sports and on-demand streaming options available in 2025, it's often hard to narrow down the best that will provide you with all the soccer, NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, golf and more, that you need.
YouTube TV, DIRECTV and others can be viable options, but when it comes to getting your money's worth, considering fubo (formerly fuboTV) and Sling TV are what it comes down to. Fubo can confidently say it offers great value for money with the sheer number of channels, sports and features, whereas Sling can sit proudly as the most affordable of the TV streaming services.
So, without further ado, GOAL is here to walk you through fubo and Sling TV to determine which is the best package to sigh up to, taking into account sports selections, channels on offer, special deals, and more.
What is fubo?Fubo
Fubo is one of the better OTT (over-the-top) choices on the market when it comes to cable-cutting streaming providers; offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.
Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all types of action, including soccer, NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international competitions – meaning you won't ever be left wanting.
Fubo provides a big selection of sports, including the following.
|NBA
|F1
|MLB
|English Premier League (EPL)
|NHL
|Major League Soccer (MLS)
|NCAA
|Serie A (Italy)
|NFL
|Ligue 1 (France)
|Nascar
Read more: How to sign up for fubo's five-day free trial
What is Sling TV?Sling TV
Sling TV is the most wallet-friendly OTT streaming provider available, offering lower prices for a budget service offering all sorts of live TV and OD content, across dozens of channels that air sports, entertainment, lifestyle, news and current affairs.
Sling offers the following sports coverage in its package deals.
|MLB
|CONCACAF Gold Cup
|WNBA
|UEFA Women's Euro
|FIFA Club World Cup
|Cricket
Sports channels fubo carries
Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across its main packages. There's a huge selection to watch either live or through on-demand options.
|BKFC
|F1 Channel
|Golf Pass
|Golf PPGA Tour
|USA
|SEC ESPN
|NHL Network
|Locked On Sports
|FOX
|ACCN ESPN
|NFL RedZone
|YES
|FS1/FS1 4K
|Real Madrid TV
|MLB Network
|Sportsman Channel
|FS2
|Origin Sports
|MLB StrikeZone
|Willow Sports
|FX
|Swerve Sports
|MLB Big Inning
|Fox Soccer Plus
|FXX
|Women's Sports Network
|Tennis Channel
|BIG Network
|NBC
|PG TV
|GolTV
|NLSE
|Marquee Sports Network
|PFL
|TyC Sports
|WFN
|CBS Sports Network
|BLEAV Sports
|Tigo Sports
|Fight Network
|The Golf Channel
|BLEAV Football
|NESN
|Game+
|NFL Network
|PAC-12 Network
|MASN/2
|Sports Now
|Bein Sports/ñ
|MotorTrend
|MSG/+
|Players TV
|ESPN
|Universo
|Rangers Sports Network
|Stadium
|ESPN2
|Fubo Sports Network/2
|ROOT Sports Northwest
|Sports Grid
|ESPNU
|NBA TV
|Space City Home Network
|Power Sports World
|Boxing TV
|DP World Tour
|Surfer
Read more: Is fubo free with Amazon Prime?
Sports channels Sling TV carries
Likewise, Sling also has sports channels across each of its packages, with all of them available in its Orange & Blue higher tiered deal. Granted, there's far less than fubo, but they have some of the basics for soccer and NFL coverage.
|ESPN
|ESPN 2
|ESPN 3
|MotorTrend
|USA
|NFL Network
|TNT
|FS1
|TBS
|FOX
|ION
Sports add-ons from fubo
There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included package channels weren't enough.
|Service
|Monthly cost
|MLB.TV
|$29.99
|Sports Plus with NFL RedZone
|$10.99
|NBA League Pass
|$16.99
|International Sports Plus
|$6.99
|Adventure Plus
|$4.99
|Sports Lite
|$9.99
|Fubo Extra
|$7.99
Sports add-ons from Sling TV
|Service
|Monthly cost
|Additional information
|MLB.TV
|$29.99
|ViX Premium
|$8.99
|Sports Extra
|$15.00
|20 channels, inc. NFL RedZone, ACCN, NBA TV, FS2, SEC Network
|NBA League Pass
|$16.99
Fubo benefits
✓ Five-day free trial
✓ Discounted first month
✓ Cancel anytime, hassle-free
✓ Unlimited DVR on all its packagesfubo
Sling benefits
✓ First month half price
✓ Local channels in select markets
✓ Free On-Demand library
✓ No long-term contract or commitment
Price plans for fubo and Sling TV
Each provider has a couple of simple pricing plans to pick from, with notably different channel selections for Sling TV and a much wider array from fubo, but here are the stats for each provider.
|Provider
|Channels
|Cost
|Simultaneous streams
|DVR
|Fubo Pro
|300+
|$84.99
|Unlimited at home, Three on-the-go
|Unlimited
|Fubo Elite
|230+
|$94.99
|Unlimited at home, Three on-the-go
|Unlimited
|Fubo Latino
|50+
|$14.99
|Two
|Unlimited
|Sling Orange
|35
|$45.99
|One
|50 hours
|Sling Blue
|48+
|$50.99
|Three
|50 hours
|Sling Orange & Blue
|50
|$65.99
|Four
|50 hours
Which should I choose?
While Sling TV has cheaper, color-coded packages, you get a whole lot more when you pay a little extra for fubo. Even with Slings Orange & Blue, which gets you maximum basic channels, fubo still has almost five times the choice, with more sports channels as standard. Fubo also has better deals, including a free trial and a discounted first month, not to mention more simultaneous streams available for multiple devices and users.
Overall, fubo has a much wide choice of channels, including live sports and OD content, for around $20 more, making the choice a no-brainer if you're keen to get hundreds of channels to pick from and the option to cancel your subscription without signing up to an annual contract.
Read more: Fubo vs YTTV: Which is better for streaming?
How to sign up to fubo
Fubo currently has a massive variety of sports and entertainment channels available, and what's more, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can access any of the three plans and their TV schedules and other content.
The steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.
- Log on to their website, HERE
- Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen
- Click 'next' to enter your details
- Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages
- Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)
- Set up your payment method
- Enjoy your five-day free trial!