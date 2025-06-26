This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
sling tv v fubo logosSling / Fubo
Mike Williams

Fubo or Sling TV: Which service scores higher for cord-cutters?

SHOPPINGTV Guide & Streaming

Comparing fubo and Sling TV on price, sports, usability, and more, in order to help you pick the best fit

Editors' pick

Pro

Pro includes dozens of sports channels which encompasses hundreds of sporting events.

Channels: 230+

Simultaneous streams: Three on-the-go / 10 at home

DVR Cloud: Unlimited

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Pro

Finding the perfect streaming television provider is never easy, especially if you're transitioning from cable or satellite to cable-cutting options that solely utilizes your broadband. With plenty of live sports and on-demand streaming options available in 2025, it's often hard to narrow down the best that will provide you with all the soccer, NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, golf and more, that you need.

YouTube TV, DIRECTV and others can be viable options, but when it comes to getting your money's worth, considering fubo (formerly fuboTV) and Sling TV are what it comes down to. Fubo can confidently say it offers great value for money with the sheer number of channels, sports and features, whereas Sling can sit proudly as the most affordable of the TV streaming services.

So, without further ado, GOAL is here to walk you through fubo and Sling TV to determine which is the best package to sigh up to, taking into account sports selections, channels on offer, special deals, and more.

What is fubo?

New Fubo LogoFubo

Fubo is one of the better OTT (over-the-top) choices on the market when it comes to cable-cutting streaming providers; offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all types of action, including soccer, NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international competitions – meaning you won't ever be left wanting.

Fubo provides a big selection of sports, including the following.

NBAF1
MLBEnglish Premier League (EPL)
NHLMajor League Soccer (MLS)
NCAASerie A (Italy)
NFLLigue 1 (France)
Nascar

Read more: How to sign up for fubo's five-day free trial

Start a fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV logo (large)Sling TV

Sling TV is the most wallet-friendly OTT streaming provider available, offering lower prices for a budget service offering all sorts of live TV and OD content, across dozens of channels that air sports, entertainment, lifestyle, news and current affairs.

Sling offers the following sports coverage in its package deals.

MLBCONCACAF Gold Cup
WNBAUEFA Women's Euro
FIFA Club World CupCricket
Start a Sling TV subscription today
Find the best deals

Sports channels fubo carries

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across its main packages. There's a huge selection to watch either live or through on-demand options.

BKFCF1 ChannelGolf PassGolf PPGA Tour
USASEC ESPNNHL NetworkLocked On Sports
FOXACCN ESPNNFL RedZoneYES
FS1/FS1 4KReal Madrid TVMLB NetworkSportsman Channel
FS2Origin SportsMLB StrikeZoneWillow Sports
FXSwerve SportsMLB Big InningFox Soccer Plus
FXXWomen's Sports NetworkTennis ChannelBIG Network
NBCPG TVGolTVNLSE
Marquee Sports NetworkPFLTyC SportsWFN
CBS Sports NetworkBLEAV SportsTigo SportsFight Network
The Golf ChannelBLEAV FootballNESNGame+
NFL NetworkPAC-12 NetworkMASN/2Sports Now
Bein Sports/ñMotorTrendMSG/+Players TV
ESPNUniversoRangers Sports NetworkStadium
ESPN2Fubo Sports Network/2ROOT Sports NorthwestSports Grid
ESPNU NBA TVSpace City Home NetworkPower Sports World
Boxing TVDP World TourSurfer


Read more: Is fubo free with Amazon Prime?

Start a fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

Sports channels Sling TV carries

Likewise, Sling also has sports channels across each of its packages, with all of them available in its Orange & Blue higher tiered deal. Granted, there's far less than fubo, but they have some of the basics for soccer and NFL coverage.

ESPNESPN 2ESPN 3MotorTrend
USANFL NetworkTNTFS1
TBSFOXION

Sports add-ons from fubo

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included package channels weren't enough.

ServiceMonthly cost
MLB.TV$29.99
Sports Plus with NFL RedZone$10.99
NBA League Pass $16.99
International Sports Plus$6.99
Adventure Plus$4.99
Sports Lite$9.99
Fubo Extra$7.99

Sports add-ons from Sling TV

ServiceMonthly costAdditional information
MLB.TV$29.99
ViX Premium$8.99
Sports Extra$15.0020 channels, inc. NFL RedZone, ACCN, NBA TV, FS2, SEC Network
NBA League Pass$16.99

Fubo benefits

Five-day free trial

Discounted first month

Cancel anytime, hassle-free

Unlimited DVR on all its packages

fubo sports at homefubo

Sling benefits

First month half price

Local channels in select markets

Free On-Demand library

No long-term contract or commitment

Price plans for fubo and Sling TV

Each provider has a couple of simple pricing plans to pick from, with notably different channel selections for Sling TV and a much wider array from fubo, but here are the stats for each provider.

ProviderChannelsCostSimultaneous streamsDVR
Fubo Pro300+$84.99Unlimited at home, Three on-the-goUnlimited
Fubo Elite230+$94.99Unlimited at home, Three on-the-goUnlimited
Fubo Latino50+$14.99TwoUnlimited
Sling Orange35$45.99One50 hours
Sling Blue48+$50.99Three50 hours
Sling Orange & Blue50$65.99Four50 hours
fubo mobile and laptopfubo

Which should I choose?

While Sling TV has cheaper, color-coded packages, you get a whole lot more when you pay a little extra for fubo. Even with Slings Orange & Blue, which gets you maximum basic channels, fubo still has almost five times the choice, with more sports channels as standard. Fubo also has better deals, including a free trial and a discounted first month, not to mention more simultaneous streams available for multiple devices and users.

Overall, fubo has a much wide choice of channels, including live sports and OD content, for around $20 more, making the choice a no-brainer if you're keen to get hundreds of channels to pick from and the option to cancel your subscription without signing up to an annual contract.

Read more: Fubo vs YTTV: Which is better for streaming?

How to sign up to fubo

Fubo currently has a massive variety of sports and entertainment channels available, and what's more, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can access any of the three plans and their TV schedules and other content.

The steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.

  • Log on to their website, HERE
  • Click the red 'free trial' button in the centre or top right of the screen
  • Click 'next' to enter your details
  • Choose the plan you want - pick from Pro, Elite or Latino packages
  • Then decide to sign up to monthly or quarterly payments (both offer discounts)
  • Set up your payment method
  • Enjoy your five-day free trial!
Start a fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has two main plans: Pro and Elite, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Turner Sports Network, meaning no TNT Sports.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices.

Yes, you can watch fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time. 

Prices tend to rise annually, but fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, fubo doesn't give refunds for this.