Comparing fubo and Sling TV on price, sports, usability, and more, in order to help you pick the best fit

Everything that the Pro plan has and more. For sports fans, that includes the NHL Network, NBA TV and more.

Everything that the Pro plan has and more. For sports fans, that includes the NHL Network, NBA TV and more.

Everything that the Pro plan has and more. For sports fans, that includes the NHL Network, NBA TV and more.

Finding the perfect streaming television provider is never easy, especially if you're transitioning from cable or satellite to cable-cutting options that solely utilizes your broadband. With plenty of live sports and on-demand streaming options available in 2025, it's often hard to narrow down the best that will provide you with all the soccer, NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, golf and more, that you need.

YouTube TV, DIRECTV and others can be viable options, but when it comes to getting your money's worth, considering fubo (formerly fuboTV) and Sling TV are what it comes down to. Fubo can confidently say it offers great value for money with the sheer number of channels, sports and features, whereas Sling can sit proudly as the most affordable of the TV streaming services.

So, without further ado, GOAL is here to walk you through fubo and Sling TV to determine which is the best package to sigh up to, taking into account sports selections, channels on offer, special deals, and more.

What is fubo?

Fubo

Fubo is one of the better OTT (over-the-top) choices on the market when it comes to cable-cutting streaming providers; offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all types of action, including soccer, NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international competitions – meaning you won't ever be left wanting.

Fubo provides a big selection of sports, including the following.

NBA F1 MLB English Premier League (EPL) NHL Major League Soccer (MLS) NCAA Serie A (Italy) NFL Ligue 1 (France) Nascar

Read more: How to sign up for fubo's five-day free trial

What is Sling TV?

Sling TV

Sling TV is the most wallet-friendly OTT streaming provider available, offering lower prices for a budget service offering all sorts of live TV and OD content, across dozens of channels that air sports, entertainment, lifestyle, news and current affairs.

Sling offers the following sports coverage in its package deals.

MLB CONCACAF Gold Cup WNBA UEFA Women's Euro FIFA Club World Cup Cricket

Sports channels fubo carries

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across its main packages. There's a huge selection to watch either live or through on-demand options.

BKFC F1 Channel Golf Pass Golf PPGA Tour USA SEC ESPN NHL Network Locked On Sports FOX ACCN ESPN NFL RedZone YES FS1/FS1 4K Real Madrid TV MLB Network Sportsman Channel FS2 Origin Sports MLB StrikeZone Willow Sports FX Swerve Sports MLB Big Inning Fox Soccer Plus FXX Women's Sports Network Tennis Channel BIG Network NBC PG TV GolTV NLSE Marquee Sports Network PFL TyC Sports WFN CBS Sports Network BLEAV Sports Tigo Sports Fight Network The Golf Channel BLEAV Football NESN Game+ NFL Network PAC-12 Network MASN/2 Sports Now Bein Sports/ñ MotorTrend MSG/+ Players TV ESPN Universo Rangers Sports Network Stadium ESPN2 Fubo Sports Network/2 ROOT Sports Northwest Sports Grid ESPNU NBA TV Space City Home Network Power Sports World Boxing TV DP World Tour Surfer



Read more: Is fubo free with Amazon Prime?

Sports channels Sling TV carries

Likewise, Sling also has sports channels across each of its packages, with all of them available in its Orange & Blue higher tiered deal. Granted, there's far less than fubo, but they have some of the basics for soccer and NFL coverage.

ESPN ESPN 2 ESPN 3 MotorTrend USA NFL Network TNT FS1 TBS FOX ION

Sports add-ons from fubo

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included package channels weren't enough.

Service Monthly cost MLB.TV $29.99 Sports Plus with NFL RedZone $10.99 NBA League Pass $16.99 International Sports Plus $6.99 Adventure Plus $4.99 Sports Lite $9.99 Fubo Extra $7.99

Sports add-ons from Sling TV

Service Monthly cost Additional information MLB.TV $29.99 ViX Premium $8.99 Sports Extra $15.00 20 channels, inc. NFL RedZone, ACCN, NBA TV, FS2, SEC Network NBA League Pass $16.99

Fubo benefits

✓ Five-day free trial

✓ Discounted first month

✓ Cancel anytime, hassle-free

✓ Unlimited DVR on all its packages

fubo

Sling benefits

✓ First month half price

✓ Local channels in select markets

✓ Free On-Demand library

✓ No long-term contract or commitment

Price plans for fubo and Sling TV

Each provider has a couple of simple pricing plans to pick from, with notably different channel selections for Sling TV and a much wider array from fubo, but here are the stats for each provider.

Provider Channels Cost Simultaneous streams DVR Fubo Pro 300+ $84.99 Unlimited at home, Three on-the-go Unlimited Fubo Elite 230+ $94.99 Unlimited at home, Three on-the-go Unlimited Fubo Latino 50+ $14.99 Two Unlimited Sling Orange 35 $45.99 One 50 hours Sling Blue 48+ $50.99 Three 50 hours Sling Orange & Blue 50 $65.99 Four 50 hours

fubo

Which should I choose?

While Sling TV has cheaper, color-coded packages, you get a whole lot more when you pay a little extra for fubo. Even with Slings Orange & Blue, which gets you maximum basic channels, fubo still has almost five times the choice, with more sports channels as standard. Fubo also has better deals, including a free trial and a discounted first month, not to mention more simultaneous streams available for multiple devices and users.

Overall, fubo has a much wide choice of channels, including live sports and OD content, for around $20 more, making the choice a no-brainer if you're keen to get hundreds of channels to pick from and the option to cancel your subscription without signing up to an annual contract.

Read more: Fubo vs YTTV: Which is better for streaming?

How to sign up to fubo

Fubo currently has a massive variety of sports and entertainment channels available, and what's more, when you sign up for their five-day free trial, you can access any of the three plans and their TV schedules and other content.

The steps are pretty simple when it comes to signing up for a free trial.