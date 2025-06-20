This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
yttv v fubo logosYTTV/fubo
Mike Williams

Fubo vs YouTube TV: Which streaming service wins in 2025?

SHOPPINGTV Guide & Streaming

Comparing fubo and YouTube TV side by side – from pricing and features to sports and channel variety

Editors' pick

Pro

Pro includes dozens of sports channels which encompasses hundreds of sporting events.

Channels: 230+

Simultaneous streams: Three on-the-go / 10 at home

DVR Cloud: Unlimited

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Pro

When it comes to sports live-streaming providers, there are some big hitters out there vying for your attention (and money). Whether you enjoy watch live sporting events streaming directly to your TV or mobile device, or prefer to indulge in whatever movies, shows, news or entertainment you're into while in the comfort of your home, that's up to you.

Soccer fans can catch the biggest moments from all over the world, such as this year's FIFA Club World Cup, Major League Soccer (MLS), England's star-studded Premier League and the gripping UEFA Champions League tournament with various TV subscriptions.

TV streaming services, otherwise known as OTT (over-the-top) providers, include the likes of Sling TV, DIRECTV, YouTube TV and, of course, fubo (formerly fuboTV). But with a new-look fubo and a competing YTTV both proving to be some of the most popular choices amongst the American public, the big question is which is the best provider overall?

Well don't worry, because GOAL is here to help you decide. We will take you through both fubo and YTTV's channel offerings, sporting options, and added benefits to decide which is the best one to opt into.

Read more: Is fubo the ultimate sports streamer?

What is fubo?

New Fubo LogoFubo

Fubo (formerly known as FuboTV) is one of the better OTT choices when it comes to streaming providers; offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all types of action, including soccer, NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international competitions – meaning you won't ever be left wanting!

Start a fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

What is YTTV?

YTTV logoYTTV

YouTube TV, or YTTV for short, is the popular video streaming website's television offerings for subscribers. The brand aims to compete with the established providers out there, like fubo and DIRECTV, offering over 100 channels, including live sports, news, and entertainment. And for what it's worth, YTTV has a strong and competitive package which is why it's a popular choice with today's generation of streamers and sports lovers.

Read more: Is fubo free with an Amazon Prime membership?

What sports channels does fubo carry?

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across its main packages.

BKFCF1 ChannelGolf PassGolf PPGA Tour
USASEC ESPNNHL NetworkLocked On Sports
FOXACCN ESPNNFL RedZoneYES
FS1/FS1 4KReal Madrid TVMLB NetworkSportsman Channel
FS2Origin SportsMLB StrikeZoneWillow Sports
FXSwerve SportsMLB Big InningFox Soccer Plus
FXXWomen's Sports NetworkTennis ChannelBIG Network
NBCPG TVGolTVNLSE
Marquee Sports NetworkPFLTyC SportsWFN
CBS Sports NetworkBLEAV SportsTigo SportsFight Network
The Golf ChannelBLEAV FootballNESNGame+
NFL NetworkPAC-12 NetworkMASN/2Sports Now
Bein Sports/ñMotorTrendMSG/+Players TV
ESPNUniversoRangers Sports NetworkStadium
ESPN2Fubo Sports Network/2ROOT Sports NorthwestSports Grid
ESPNUNBA TVSpace City Home NetworkPower Sports World
Boxing TVDP World TourSurfer
Inter Miami CF v Columbus CrewGetty Images Sport

What sports channels does YTTV carry?

By comparison, YTTV's Base Plan carries far less sports channels as standard, but offers more in the shape of add-ons.

ESPN FS1
ESPN 2FS2
ESPN UMSNBC Golf
ESPN NewsMotorTrend
NBA TVNFL Network
SEC NetworkUSA
Univision

What entertainment channels does fubo carry?

Not only does fubo provide a healthy amount of sporting options, their entertainment is also extensive, from true crime to kids cartoons. Here is a selection of its top entertainment channels.

American CrimesBaywatch RemasteredFail Army
Bloomberg TelevisionBravoGreat American Family
CHARGE!CINEVAULTGRIT
CLEO TVComedy CentralGusto TV
Disney ChannelDisney Jr.Hallmark Channel
Disney XDFreeformKitchen Nightmares
EarthXFubo MoviesLaw & Crime
HOMEMTVNat Geo
NickelodeonPopular ScienceQVC
SYFYUniversal MoviesVH1
Start a fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

What news channels does fubo carry?

And there's a good selection of news and current affairs to get stuck into.

ABC NEWS LIVEESPN News
CBS News 24/7Euro News
FOX News ChannelNBC News Now
NEWSMAXNEWSMAX 2
LIVE NOW FOXNEWS NATION
Salem News ChannelScripps News

Fubo sports add-ons

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.

PackageMonthly cost
MLB.TV$29.99
Sports Plus with NFL RedZone$10.99
NBA League Pass $16.99
International Sports Plus$6.99
Adventure Plus$4.99
Sports Lite$9.99
Fubo Extra$7.99

YTTV sports add-ons

Like fubo, YTTV also has add-ons when it comes to catching even more of your favorites. while the prices are not listed before you subscribe, they can be tacked on to the Base Plan subscription.

Add-on Networks include the following.

ViX PremiumWNBA League Pass
NBA League PassVSiN
TV Sports Plus
santi aldama grizzlies nba 2025getty


Their additional NFL RedZone with Sports Plus Add-on offers a good amount of sports centric channels (17 in total) for just $10.99 per month, and include the following.

Billiard TVFOX Soccer Plus
FanDuel TVOvertime
Fight NetworkImpact! Wrestling
Racer NetworkNFL RedZone
Outside TVPlayers TV
Poker GoSports Grid
StadiumTennis Channel
VSiNbeIN Sports
Willow

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino (which is Spanish language) to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after.

DealChannelsIncludesMonthly costFirst monthSimultaneous screensCloud DVR
Pro230+Regional NBA, NHL, MLB$84.99$64.9910Unlimited
Elite300+Regional NBA, NHL, MLB$94.99$74.9910Unlimited
Latino50+$14.99$9.99TwoUnlimited
Start a fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

YTTV subscription plans

With YTTV, there's one simple, streamlined Base Plan, with add-on networks and standard add-on packages to build your plan. Like fubo, there's also a Spanish option.

DealMonthly costFirst two monthsSimultaneous streamsCould DVRAdd-on
Base Plan$82.99$59.99ThreeUnlimitedSports Plus - $10.99
Spanish Plan$34.99n/aThreeUnlimitedSpanish Plus - $14.99

Price comparison

To add some context, here's how fubo compares to its market rivals, when it comes to channel options, benefits and pricing plans.

ProviderChannelsMonthly costSimultaneous streams
Fubo50-300+$14.99-$94.9910 from home, Three on-the-go
YTTV130+From $82.99Three
DIRECTV90-185$84.99-$164.99Unlimited at home, Three on-the-go
Sling TV35-54$45.99-$65.99One to Four

Overall, which is the best?

yttv v fubo logosYTTV/fubo

After looking at what YTTV and other competitors on the market have to offer, it feels like fubo comes out on top for a number of reasons. Not only does it have greater channel choices than YTTV, it also provides a more comprehensive array of live and on-demand sports, broader entertainment channel scope, and comes in at a better value-for-money choice with up to 300+ channels, compared to YTTV's 100+.

While DIRECTV's higher end package provides a hefty selection of channels to pick from, its price is significantly greater. Sling TV may be the cheapest, but it provides far less in terms of channels.

Considering what you get in either a fubo Pro or Elite bundle, the price point is on the more favourable side and is extremely competitive with YTTV in that sense. Overall, fubo offers strong channel choices, dozens of sporting channels and add-ons to suit personal tastes. It also throws in a free trial, discounted first month and double digits for simultaneous streams. While YTTV can be seem to rival its price point and offer discounts and a free trial, the fact you get so much more for your money with fubo gives the latter that all important edge.

Start a fubo subscription today
Find the best deals

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Frequently asked questions

Fubo (formerly fubo TV) has two main plans: Pro and Elite, with a Latino package at a fraction of the cost and for a lot less channels. Add-ons are also available, if you wish to add more sports and entertainment to your package.

No, fubo is a completely different and independent streaming provider to Amazon.

While fubo has plenty of sports options, it lacks the Turner Sports Network, meaning no TNT Sports.

Yes, payments are taken monthly unless you opt for a quarterly payment setup.

Yes, fubo is available to use on a Fire Stick, as well as a number of other devices.

Yes, you can watch fubo on your television, by installing the app onto your Smart TV or via a web browser that's connected to your TV.

Yes, you can stream on mobile devices from various locations. However, you can only stream on a TV device from one location at a time. 

Prices tend to rise annually, but fubo does operate a one-year price lock guarantee.

No, fubo doesn't give refunds for this.