Fubo vs YouTube TV: Which streaming service wins in 2025?

Comparing fubo and YouTube TV side by side – from pricing and features to sports and channel variety

When it comes to sports live-streaming providers, there are some big hitters out there vying for your attention (and money). Whether you enjoy watch live sporting events streaming directly to your TV or mobile device, or prefer to indulge in whatever movies, shows, news or entertainment you're into while in the comfort of your home, that's up to you.

Soccer fans can catch the biggest moments from all over the world, such as this year's FIFA Club World Cup, Major League Soccer (MLS), England's star-studded Premier League and the gripping UEFA Champions League tournament with various TV subscriptions.

TV streaming services, otherwise known as OTT (over-the-top) providers, include the likes of Sling TV, DIRECTV, YouTube TV and, of course, fubo (formerly fuboTV). But with a new-look fubo and a competing YTTV both proving to be some of the most popular choices amongst the American public, the big question is which is the best provider overall?

Well don't worry, because GOAL is here to help you decide. We will take you through both fubo and YTTV's channel offerings, sporting options, and added benefits to decide which is the best one to opt into.

What is fubo?

Fubo

Fubo (formerly known as FuboTV) is one of the better OTT choices when it comes to streaming providers; offering hundreds of channels, plenty of customizable add-ons, and more live sports than you'll physically have time to consume.

Across fubo's extensive range of channels there's something for everyone, especially where live sports are concerned. Its channels showcase all types of action, including soccer, NFL,NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, Nascar, F1, as well as regional and international competitions – meaning you won't ever be left wanting!

What is YTTV?

YTTV

YouTube TV, or YTTV for short, is the popular video streaming website's television offerings for subscribers. The brand aims to compete with the established providers out there, like fubo and DIRECTV, offering over 100 channels, including live sports, news, and entertainment. And for what it's worth, YTTV has a strong and competitive package which is why it's a popular choice with today's generation of streamers and sports lovers.

What sports channels does fubo carry?

Fubo is known for having excellent options when it comes to catching up with major sports, so here's a look at its available channels across its main packages.

BKFC F1 Channel Golf Pass Golf PPGA Tour USA SEC ESPN NHL Network Locked On Sports FOX ACCN ESPN NFL RedZone YES FS1/FS1 4K Real Madrid TV MLB Network Sportsman Channel FS2 Origin Sports MLB StrikeZone Willow Sports FX Swerve Sports MLB Big Inning Fox Soccer Plus FXX Women's Sports Network Tennis Channel BIG Network NBC PG TV GolTV NLSE Marquee Sports Network PFL TyC Sports WFN CBS Sports Network BLEAV Sports Tigo Sports Fight Network The Golf Channel BLEAV Football NESN Game+ NFL Network PAC-12 Network MASN/2 Sports Now Bein Sports/ñ MotorTrend MSG/+ Players TV ESPN Universo Rangers Sports Network Stadium ESPN2 Fubo Sports Network/2 ROOT Sports Northwest Sports Grid ESPNU NBA TV Space City Home Network Power Sports World Boxing TV DP World Tour Surfer

Getty Images Sport

What sports channels does YTTV carry?

By comparison, YTTV's Base Plan carries far less sports channels as standard, but offers more in the shape of add-ons.

ESPN FS1 ESPN 2 FS2 ESPN U MSNBC Golf ESPN News MotorTrend NBA TV NFL Network SEC Network USA Univision

What entertainment channels does fubo carry?

Not only does fubo provide a healthy amount of sporting options, their entertainment is also extensive, from true crime to kids cartoons. Here is a selection of its top entertainment channels.

American Crimes Baywatch Remastered Fail Army Bloomberg Television Bravo Great American Family CHARGE! CINEVAULT GRIT CLEO TV Comedy Central Gusto TV Disney Channel Disney Jr. Hallmark Channel Disney XD Freeform Kitchen Nightmares EarthX Fubo Movies Law & Crime HOME MTV Nat Geo Nickelodeon Popular Science QVC SYFY Universal Movies VH1

What news channels does fubo carry?

And there's a good selection of news and current affairs to get stuck into.

ABC NEWS LIVE ESPN News CBS News 24/7 Euro News FOX News Channel NBC News Now NEWSMAX NEWSMAX 2 LIVE NOW FOX NEWS NATION Salem News Channel Scripps News

Fubo sports add-ons

There are plenty of additional sports to indulge in, if the included channels weren't enough.

Package Monthly cost MLB.TV $29.99 Sports Plus with NFL RedZone $10.99 NBA League Pass $16.99 International Sports Plus $6.99 Adventure Plus $4.99 Sports Lite $9.99 Fubo Extra $7.99

YTTV sports add-ons

Like fubo, YTTV also has add-ons when it comes to catching even more of your favorites. while the prices are not listed before you subscribe, they can be tacked on to the Base Plan subscription.

Add-on Networks include the following.

ViX Premium WNBA League Pass NBA League Pass VSiN TV Sports Plus

getty



Their additional NFL RedZone with Sports Plus Add-on offers a good amount of sports centric channels (17 in total) for just $10.99 per month, and include the following.

Billiard TV FOX Soccer Plus FanDuel TV Overtime Fight Network Impact! Wrestling Racer Network NFL RedZone Outside TV Players TV Poker Go Sports Grid Stadium Tennis Channel VSiN beIN Sports Willow

Fubo subscription plans

Fubo has three types of subscriptions, Pro, Elite and Latino (which is Spanish language) to choose from, depending on what exactly it is you're after.

Deal Channels Includes Monthly cost First month Simultaneous screens Cloud DVR Pro 230+ Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $84.99 $64.99 10 Unlimited Elite 300+ Regional NBA, NHL, MLB $94.99 $74.99 10 Unlimited Latino 50+ $14.99 $9.99 Two Unlimited

YTTV subscription plans

With YTTV, there's one simple, streamlined Base Plan, with add-on networks and standard add-on packages to build your plan. Like fubo, there's also a Spanish option.

Deal Monthly cost First two months Simultaneous streams Could DVR Add-on Base Plan $82.99 $59.99 Three Unlimited Sports Plus - $10.99 Spanish Plan $34.99 n/a Three Unlimited Spanish Plus - $14.99

Price comparison

To add some context, here's how fubo compares to its market rivals, when it comes to channel options, benefits and pricing plans.

Provider Channels Monthly cost Simultaneous streams Fubo 50-300+ $14.99-$94.99 10 from home, Three on-the-go YTTV 130+ From $82.99 Three DIRECTV 90-185 $84.99-$164.99 Unlimited at home, Three on-the-go Sling TV 35-54 $45.99-$65.99 One to Four

Overall, which is the best?

YTTV/fubo

After looking at what YTTV and other competitors on the market have to offer, it feels like fubo comes out on top for a number of reasons. Not only does it have greater channel choices than YTTV, it also provides a more comprehensive array of live and on-demand sports, broader entertainment channel scope, and comes in at a better value-for-money choice with up to 300+ channels, compared to YTTV's 100+.

While DIRECTV's higher end package provides a hefty selection of channels to pick from, its price is significantly greater. Sling TV may be the cheapest, but it provides far less in terms of channels.

Considering what you get in either a fubo Pro or Elite bundle, the price point is on the more favourable side and is extremely competitive with YTTV in that sense. Overall, fubo offers strong channel choices, dozens of sporting channels and add-ons to suit personal tastes. It also throws in a free trial, discounted first month and double digits for simultaneous streams. While YTTV can be seem to rival its price point and offer discounts and a free trial, the fact you get so much more for your money with fubo gives the latter that all important edge.