Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayer Leverkusen will look to take another big step towards a first-ever Bundesliga title when they travel to face Freiburg on Sunday.

Xabi Alonso's troops are ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with nine games to go following their comfortable 2-0 win over Wolfsburg at the weekend.

Their nearest challengers, Bayern Munich, also won emphatically, but have endured a wobble in their recent form which has allowed Leverkusen to pull clear. Victory at Freiburg would put them in an extremely commanding position to clinch their first-ever league title, as they head into the final stretch of the season.

Freiburg, on the other hand, crashed out of the Europa League following a 5-0 second-leg defeat to West Ham United (5-1 on aggregate) at the London Stadium on Thursday.

They also face a tricky task to qualify for any European tournament next season, as they sit in eighth but are seven points behind Eintracht Frankfurt in sixth, which is the final European place.

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am ET Venue: Europa-Park-Stadion

The Bundesliga encounter between Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen will be played at Europa Park Stadion, with kick-off at 10:30 am ET on Sunday, March 17, 2024, for fans in the US.

How to watch Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available after the game on the platform and YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Freiburg team news

Key defender Matthias Ginter - who has only just exited the infirmary - had to be taken off 15 minutes before the end of his side's 2-1 win over Bochum over the weekend, but the Germany international started in the hefty 5-0 midweek Europa League defeat to West Ham.

Jordy Makengo (illness) and Weisshaupt (knock) were both missing from Christian Streich's squad on Thursday, though and joined Kenneth Schmidt (abdominal), Max Rosenfelder (tendon) and Daniel Kofi-Kyereh (ACL) in the infirmary, while Philipp Lienhart (groin) was back on the bench.

Freiburg possible XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Gulde; Kubler, Rohl, Hofler, Gunter; Sallai, Holer, Grifo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Atubolu, Müller, Uphoff Defenders: Szalai, Ginter, Lienhart, Günter, Sildillia, Kübler, Makengo, Schmidt, Gulde, Rosenfelder Midfielders: Kyereh, Sallai, Doan, Grifo, Muslija, Eggestein, Höfler, Weißhaupt, Röhl, Keitel Forwards: Gregoritsch, Adamu, Philipp, Höler

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Striker Victor Boniface and midfielder Arthur remain out injured for Bayer Leverkusen. Back-up goalkeeper Matej Kovar is also a doubt after missing last weekend's game against Wolfsburg with a muscle problem.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hrádecký; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Palacios, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Schick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/03/24 SC Freiburg 2-2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga 29/10/23 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-2 SC Freiburg Bundesliga 26/02/23 SC Freiburg 1-1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga 03/09/22 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-3 SC Freiburg Bundesliga 14/05/22 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2-1 SC Freiburg Bundesliga 19/12/21 SC Freiburg 2-1 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Bundesliga

