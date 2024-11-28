How to watch Florida State vs Texas Tech NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida State vs Texas Tech NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Florida State Seminoles are scheduled to meet the Texas Tech Lady Raiders to begin a highly anticipated NCAAW battle on November 28, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Florida State Seminoles are 5-1 and are ranked 8th in the ACC. The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are 6-0 and are ranked 3rd in the Big 12.

Florida State's offense is very strong; they average 100.70 points per game, which is a lot more than Texas Tech's 69.30 points for each game.

However, Texas Tech's defense has been strong—they only give up 53.00 points per game, while Florida State gives up 64.20. The Seminoles lead by a slim margin in shooting efficiency (44.60%) compared to the Lady Raiders (41.40%).

Florida State Seminoles vs Texas Tech Lady Raiders: Date and tip-off time

The Florida State Seminoles will battle with the Texas Tech Lady Raiders in an electrifying NCAAW action on November 28, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Saint Thomas, in the Virgin Islands.

Date November 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue UVI Sports & Fitness Center Location Saint Thomas, Virgin Island

How to watch Florida State Seminoles vs Texas Tech Lady Raiders on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida State Seminoles and the Texas Tech Lady Raiders live on:

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Florida State Seminoles vs Texas Tech Lady Raiders play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Florida State Seminoles team news

Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson scores an outstanding 26.8 points per game and has a great 42.3% rate of field goals and an 82.5% free throw rate.

Makayla Timpson averages 12.7 rebounds per game, with 5.5 offensive boards and 7.2 defensive boards.

O'Mariah Gordon averages 3.2 steals each game and helps Florida State's defense.

Texas Tech Lady Raiders team news

Jasmine Shavers averages 13.2 points per game, makes 39.0% of her field goals, and makes 78.6% of her free throws. She also grabs 4.7 boards per game.

Denae Fritz averages 25.3 minutes per game, handles 1.7 turnovers, and provides 2.2 assists.

Jordyn Merritt gives the team depth, and she helps the attack by dishing out 2.2 assists per game.

