How to watch today's Florida Gators vs Norfolk State Spartans basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The opening round of the NCAA Tournament will feature a No. 1 vs. No. 16 showdown as the No. 1 Florida Gators (30-4) square off against the Norfolk State Spartans (24-10) on Friday at Lenovo Center.

Norfolk State punched its ticket to the Big Dance after securing its fourth consecutive win and 12th victory in its last 14 outings. The Spartans edged out South Carolina State in the MEAC Tournament championship game, capping off a strong campaign in which they finished 11-3 in conference play, earning a share of the regular-season title.

Florida, meanwhile, bolstered its already impressive résumé by claiming the SEC Tournament crown with a victory over No. 8 Tennessee in the championship game. The Gators, who closed out the regular season in second place in the SEC with a 14-4 record, have now reached the 30-win mark for the year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Florida Gators vs. the Norfolk State Spartans basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Florida Gators vs Norfolk State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Gators and the Norfolk State Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:50 pm ET/3:50 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Florida Gators vs Norfolk State Spartans basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Florida Gators and the Norfolk State Spartans on:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: Sling TV

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Leading the charge for Florida is Walter Clayton Jr., the team's primary scoring threat and playmaker. He averages 17.5 points per game while dishing out 4.3 assists per contest.

In the paint, Alex Condon controls the boards, pulling down 7.9 rebounds per game while also chipping in 11.2 points per outing. Condon also serves as the Gators’ rim protector, leading the team with 1.4 blocks per contest.

From beyond the arc, Clayton is the most reliable deep threat, sinking 2.9 three-pointers per game. Alijah Martin spearheads the defensive effort with 1.7 steals per game.

Norfolk State Spartans news & key performers

On the other side, Norfolk State leans on Brian Moore Jr. as its offensive catalyst. The Spartans’ leading scorer puts up 18.4 points per game while also contributing 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest.

Jalen Myers provides a strong presence on the glass, leading the team with 5.4 rebounds per game, while Christian Ings orchestrates the offence with a team-best of 3.2 assists per outing.

Ings also paces Norfolk State from beyond the arc, knocking down 1.1 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Jaylani Darden sets the tone with 1.4 steals per contest, while Kuluel Mading serves as the Spartans’ top shot-blocker with 1.3 rejections per game.

