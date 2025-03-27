How to watch today's Florida Gators vs Maryland Terrapins basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Florida vs Maryland NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

A place in the Elite Eight is on the line as the No. 1 Florida Gators (32-4) square off against the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins (27-8) in the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 with a dominant 81-49 victory over Grand Canyon, followed by a nail-biting 72-71 win against Colorado State. The Terrapins finished second in the Big Ten standings, boasting a 14-6 record in conference play.

Florida, meanwhile, navigated its way past Norfolk State with a commanding 95-69 triumph before edging out UConn 77-75 in a thriller. The Gators also secured a second-place finish in the SEC, posting a 14-4 mark in league action.

Florida Gators vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and tip-off time

The Florida Gators and the Maryland Terrapins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 7:39 pm ET/4:39 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date Thursday, March 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:39 pm ET/4:39 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Florida Gators vs Maryland Terrapins basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gators and the Terrapins on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been the driving force behind Florida’s offense, scoring at least 22 points in each of his last four outings. In the win over UConn, he delivered 23 points and three rebounds, helping Florida rally from a second-half deficit. His first-round performance saw him post 23 points, five boards, and two assists in a rout of Norfolk State. Over 35 games, all starts, he’s averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per contest.

Maryland Terrapins news & key performers

Maryland’s freshman standout Derik Queen has been a key piece for the Terrapins, delivering clutch moments, including the buzzer-beater that sent them into the Sweet 16. He has started all 35 games this season, averaging 16.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game. Queen contributed 17 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in the win over Colorado State, following up a dominant 12-point, 15-rebound effort in the first round against Grand Canyon.

