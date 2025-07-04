How to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Indiana Fever will host the Los Angeles Sparks to open the high-voltage WNBA game on July 05, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Sparks are trying to recover from a 89-79 loss to the New York Liberty, while Indiana comes into the game with a lot of energy following a decisive 81-54 victory against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Fever are ranked fourth in points per game (84.1) and second in field goal percentage (46.2%).

However, the Sparks are seventh in points Per Game (81.8) and fifth in field goal percentage (43.6).

The Fever also has better defense, giving up 80.1 points per game as opposed to the Sparks' 86.8, which is 11th in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Fever will face the Los Angeles Sparks in an epic WNBA game on July 05, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date July 05, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Fever team news

Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 18.9 points per game on 45.1% field goal shooting and an amazing 72.7% from the free-throw line.

Aliyah Boston is leading the team in rebounds with 8.2 per game, which includes 5.6 defensive and 2.6 offensive rebounds.

Indiana Fever injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Caitlin Clark Groin injury Out

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum leads her team in scoring with 20.6 points per game, a 38.0% field goal shooting, and 90.3% from the free-throw line.

Azura Stevens has been grabbing 8.4 boards per game, with 6.5 on the defensive end and 1.9 offensive rebounds.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cameron Brink Knee injury Out

Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever have switched victories, with the Sparks leading by a slim margin of 3-2. The Sparks most recently defeated the Fever 85-75 on June 27, 2025, demonstrating their late-game dominance. But in September 2024, Indiana's 93-86 victory showed their offensive prowess and ability to bounce back from setbacks. Every match has been close, with momentum shifting both ways and close margins. If they stay consistent, Indiana may have the advantage given their present advantage in team statistics, especially in defense and field goal efficiency. However, since the Sparks have already defeated them twice this season, it sets up a fiercely contested rematch in which the winner may be decided by performance in the fourth quarter.

Date Results Jun 27, 2025 Sparks 85-75 Fever Sep 05, 2024 Fever 93-86 Sparks May 29, 2024 Sparks 88-82 Fever May 25, 2024 Fever 78-73 Sparks Aug 09, 2023 Sparks 87-80 Fever

More NBA news and coverage