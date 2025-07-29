How to watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Indiana Fever will host the Phoenix Mercury to start the high-voltage WNBA action on July 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Following a convincing 93-78 victory over the Chicago Sky, in which Kelsey Mitchell scored 35 points, the Fever will face the Mercury.

Indiana has an 8-6 home record and is seventh throughout the league with 8.2 three-pointers per game and a 33.6% three-point shooting percentage. Mitchell is the Fever's best shooter, averaging 2.4 three-pointers per game at a remarkable 38.3% rate. Phoenix, which has a 7-5 road record, is fifth throughout the Western Conference and averages 33.0 points per game in the paint, with 11.1 of those points coming from Alyssa Thomas.

The Fever score 84.4 points a game on average, which is 4.6 points greater than the Mercury's regular scoring total of 79.8. Conversely, Phoenix's offensive output of 83.1 points per game is marginally higher than Indiana's defensive output of 80.4 points.

The two teams will meet for the first time this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Fever will face the Phoenix Mercury in an exciting WNBA action on July 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date July 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Fever and the Phoenix Mercury live on:

TV channel: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Fever team news

Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Kelsey Mitchell has been scoring 22.2 points on average in her last ten games.

Indiana Fever injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Caitlin Clark Groin injury Out

Phoenix Mercury team news

Alyssa Thomas averages 15.7 points, 9.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Sami Whitcomb has averaged 11.1 points over her last ten games.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

No injuries

Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Indiana Fever have dominated the Phoenix Mercury, winning each of their five meetings since August 2023. Indiana has outscored Phoenix offensively in every game, including three consecutive victories in 2024 by scores of six points or more. The Fever's 98-89 triumph in their most recent meeting on August 17, 2024, demonstrated their ability to effectively manage the tempo and score against the Mercury. Although the Mercury will try to challenge with outstanding performances from Alyssa Thomas and Sami Whitcomb, Indiana looks ready to extend their winning streak over Phoenix with their recent form and offensive firepower, particularly from Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

Date Results Aug 17, 2024 Fever 98-89 Mercury Jul 13, 2024 Fever 95-86 Mercury Jul 01, 2024 Fever 88-82 Mercury Au 21, 2023 Fever 83-73 Mercury Aug 02, 2023 Fever 72-71 Mercury

More NBA news and coverage