How to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Indiana Fever will host the Las Vegas Aces to open a highly anticipated WNBA game on July 03, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Aces narrowly defeated the Mercury 84-81, and the Fever defeated the Lynx 59-74. Both teams are coming off close victories.

Indiana is fourth in points per game, at 84.1, much better than Las Vegas' 80.9 (9th). The Fever's offense is also more effective; they shoot 46.2% from the field, which is second-best in the league, compared to the Aces' league-low 40.8%.

On defense, both teams are about equal; Las Vegas gives up a little more at 82.0 points per game (9th) than Indiana, which gives up 80.1 points (7th).

The Fever averages 33.7 boards per game, and the Aces average 33.5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Fever will take on the Las Vegas Aces in an exciting WNBA game on July 03, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date July 03, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Fever team news

Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring, averaging 18.9 points per game while shooting 72.7% from the line and 45.1% from the field.

Aliyah Boston averages 8.2 rebounds per game—2.6 offensive and 5.6 defensive.

Natasha Howard is averaging 11.2 points, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Indiana Fever injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Caitlin Clark Groin injury Out

Las Vegas Aces team news

A'ja Wilson leads the Aces with 21.6 points per game, shooting an amazing 85.8% from the free-throw line and 43.9% from the field. In addition, she leads the team in rebounds, averaging 9.9 per game.

Chelsea Gray averages 4.3 assists despite 3.3 turnovers over 31.4 minutes on the court.

Jackie Young contributes 18.0 points, 3.9 assists, 1.3 steals, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out C, Megan Gustafson Leg injury Out

Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

According to their five prior meetings, the Las Vegas Aces have routinely outperformed the Indiana Fever, winning each one by sizable scores. The Aces continued their trend of offensive effectiveness and late-game dominance by winning 89-81 in their most recent meeting on June 23, 2025. Every one of the games has seen the Aces score at least 78 points, and their biggest victory occurred in May 2024 when they beat the Fever 99-80. Las Vegas was able to close out the game on September 14, 2024, even though the Fever made some progress and competed closely, winning 78-74. The Aces may go into this game with a psychological edge and a tried-and-true strategy for defeating Indiana because of this history.

Date Results Jun 23, 2025 Aces 89-81 Fever Sep 14, 2024 Aces 78-74 Fever Sep 12, 2024 Aces 86-75 Fever Jul 03, 2024 Aces 88-69 Fever May 26, 2024 Aces 99-80 Fever

More NBA news and coverage