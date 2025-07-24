How to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Indiana Fever are set to host the Las Vegas Aces to begin the highly anticipated WNBA game on July 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Atlanta Dream 87-72 in their most recent game, while the Indiana Fever lost to the New York Liberty 84-98.

This season, the Indiana Fever have a 7-6 home record, scoring 84.2 points per game on average and outperforming opponents by an average of 3.3 points. In contrast, the Las Vegas Aces average 80.9 points per game, shooting 41.8% from the field, and are 5-7 away from home. They are now ranked eighth in the WNBA.

Indiana is making 8.0 three-pointers on average per game, which is marginally more than the 7.4 threes allowed by Las Vegas. This season, the Aces are shooting 41.8% from the field, 1.4 percentage points less than the average shooting percentage Indiana has given up, which is 43.2%.

The two teams will meet for the third time this season. The Fever easily defeated the Aces 81-54 in their most recent meeting on July 4. A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 29 points, while Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 25.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Fever will square off against the Las Vegas Aces in an exciting WNBA game on July 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date July 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Indiana Fever team news

Kelsey Mitchell has been averaging 21.8 points over her previous 10 games.

Aliyah Boston is leading the Fever with 15.5 points, 3.8 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Indiana Fever injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Caitlin Clark Groin injury Out

Las Vegas Aces team news

Jewell Loyd has contributed 10.5 points per game over her last 10 games.

A'ja Wilson continues to lead the Aces with averages of 22.4 points, 1.6 steals, 2.4 blocks, 3.3 assists, and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Las Vegas Aces injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus Personal Out

Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Las Vegas Aces have prevailed over the Indiana Fever, winning four of five games. Three of those games were easily won by the Aces, including an 86-75 victory in September 2024 and a commanding 88-69 victory in July 2024.

But the Fever's decisive 81-54 victory over the Aces in their most recent match on July 4, 2025, signaled a dramatic change and demonstrated their progress and resiliency.

Even though Las Vegas has the overall advantage in recent games, Indiana could be a real threat to the Aces if it can duplicate that defensive intensity and keep up the momentum at home.

Date Results Jul 04, 2025 Fever 81-54 Aces Jun 23, 2025 Aces 89-81 Fever Sep 14, 2024 Aces 78-74 Fever Sep 12, 2024 Aces 86-75 Fever Jul 03, 2024 Aces 88-69 Fever

