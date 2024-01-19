This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Abhinav Sharma
Liga MX
Estadio Benito Juarez
How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Friday's Liga MX slate will see FC Juarez host Cruz Azul at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, with both sides looking to clinch their first points of the 2024 Clausura campaign.

Despite having a one-man advantage for much of their opening-day encounter against Pumas UNAM, FC Juarez failed to capitalize and fell to a meek 1-0 defeat in what was a controversial match filled with refereeing mistakes.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 home loss to Pachuca on January 13. They will look to put the wrongs right with three points on matchday two against one of the weakest teams in the division in Juarez.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date:Friday, January 19, 2024
Kick-off time:10:10 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

The Liga MX match between FC Juarez and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:10 pm ET/9:10 pm CT/7:10 pm PT on Friday, January 19, 2024.

How to watch FC Juarez vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Fubo, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

Los Bravos had a decent Apertura campaign, and have made some decent signings over the winter window such as the free captures of former Pumas defender Arturo Ortiz, Jose Abella (Atlas), Angel Zaldivar (Chivas), while they have also snapped up Ralph Orquin on a short-term loan from Club America.

They will miss Diego Valoyes (hamstring), and Óscar Haret Ortega (knee) for Friday's encounter due to respective injury concerns.

FC Juarez possible XI: Jurado; Abella, Garcia, Ortiz, Vukcevic; Garcia, Vergara; Chavez, Garcia, Hurtado; Escoto

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Díaz, Pasquel
Defenders:Calvo, Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia, Nevarez
Midfielders:Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Zapata, Garcia, Orquin, Salas, Venegas
Forwards:Santos, Zaldívar, García, Escoto, Chávez

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul will be without the services of attacking midfielder Cristian Ramon Jimenez due to an ankle injury picked up on October 21.

After appointing Diego Alonso as director of football, the visitors are having a busy transfer window, with the arrival of Gabriel Fernández from Pumas in a €9 million ($9.76m) deal arguably the pick of the bunch. The Uruguayan striker scored seven goals in the Apertura 2023, including two Liguilla goals, and he's set to spearhead the Azul attack here.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Rivero, Ditta, Piovi, Vargas; Lira; Antuna, Rodriguez, Faravelli, Rotondi; Fernandez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mier, Gudino
Defenders:Salcedo, Ditta, Piovi, Cándido, Escobar, Vargas, Guerrero
Midfielders:Rodríguez, Faravelli, Lira, Rotondi, Huescas, Rivero, Dueñas, Gutiérrez, Jiménez
Forwards:Antuna, Fernández, Sepúlveda

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatch ScoreCompetition
02/11/23Cruz Azul 2-0 Juarez FCLiga MX Apertura
25/02/23Cruz Azul 1-0 Juarez FCLiga MX Clausura
03/09/22Juarez FC 2-2 Cruz AzulLiga MX Apertura
16/01/22Cruz Azul 1-0 Juarez FCLiga MX Clausura
11/09/21Juarez FC 2-1 Cruz AzulLiga MX Apertura

