FC Juarez vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between FC Juarez and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Juarez will welcome reigning champions Club America to the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Thursday night in matchday three of the 2024 Liga MX Clausura campaign.

Las Aguilas were by some distance the best team in Mexico in the Apertura 2023, winning both the regular season and playoff phase dominantly.

The visitors have kick-started their title defence campaign with a couple of routine 2-0 victories over Tijuana and Queretaro, and are once again looking like the team to beat in Liga MX, which is ominous news for Wednesday's hosts FC Juarez, who are yet to record their first win as they have lost one and drawn one of their opening two games of the Clausura 2024 season.

FC Juarez vs CF America kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:06 pm ET (7:06 pm PT) Venue: Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez

FC Juarez will host Club America at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US

How to watch FC Juarez vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream live through Fubo, Fox Sports 2, and FOX Deportes, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Juarez team news

It came as a big surprise when Arturo Ortiz decided to leave Pumas UNAM to join FC Juarez in what was deemed a big coup for the latter during the winter window. He made an excellent debut against his former club but gave away a last-gasp winning chance to Cruz Azul by conceding a penalty.

Thankfully for the 31-year-old defender, goalkeeper Sebastien Jurado was on hand to save his blushes and keep the clean sheet intact.

Last season, striker Aviles Hurtado was Juarez's top scorer with six goals and three assists in 15 appearances. The 36-year-old has fared well in the opening two games, but he has yet to open his account for the season, lacking the required service from the supply chain.

FC Juarez predicted lineup: S. Jurado; A. Vukcevic, P. Ortiz, J. García, J. Abella; D. García, J. Venegas; A. Hurtado, A. García, D. Chávez; A. Escoto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Talavera, Higuera, Diaz, Pasquel Defenders: Ortega, Mosquera, Vukčević, Ortiz, Abella, Campillo, Garcia, Nevarez Midfielders: Valoyes, Hurtado, Urzi, Pérez Bouquet, Castro, Villalpando, Saucedo, Muñoz, Zapata, Garcia, Orquin, Salas, Venegas Forwards: Santos, Zaldívar, García, Escoto, Chávez

CF America team news

America head coach Andre Jardine will be delighted with the way his side has kicked off the new season, and they have just carried over their winning momentum so far.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Las Aguilas, with Nestor Araujo (knee) remaining the only long-term absentee. Jardine will have to rotate his squad and rest a few key players with two games coming up in a quick turnaround.

Club America predicted lineup: L. Malagón, C. Calderón, I. Lichnosvky, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes; J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés, J. Quiñones; H. Martín

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/01/2024 Juarez FC 0-0 Club America Liga MX Apertura 01/07/2023 Club America 1-2 Juarez FC Liga MX Apertura 29/04/2023 Juarez FC 0-1 Club America Liga MX Clausura 08/08/2022 Club America 2-1 Juarez FC Liga MX Apertura 10/04/2022 Club America 3-0 Juarez FC Liga MX Clausura

