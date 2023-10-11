Everton Women vs Manchester City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA WSL Cup match between Everton and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton will be looking to begin their FA WSL Cup group stage campaign with a win when they take on Manchester City at the Walton Hall Park on Wednesday.

The team from Manchester will be aiming for their fifth FA WSL Cup trophy and will be confident of getting started with a win. They started their Women's Super League (WSL) season with a 2-0 win over West Ham but were held by Chelsea in their most recent outing which ended with nine players on the City side.

Everton ended the previous season of WSL with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of City and have lost their first two league games of the new season, against Brighton and Leicester. They will be hoping to get their first win of the season in the Cup fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Manchester City kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm EDT Venue: Walton Hall Park

The match between Everton and Man City will be played at the Walton Hall Park.

It will kick off at 8 pm EDT on October 11 for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through City+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Sara Holmgaard and Karen Holmgaard have resumed training for Everton, but it's uncertain whether they will be ready for the game.

Katja Snoeijs, who missed the last two games due to a hand injury, remains uncertain as well.

Defender Megan Campbell is available to make her first Everton start after coming off the bench in the previous game.

Everton possible XI: Ramsey; Campbell, Bjorn, Stevevik; Veje, Finnigan, Galli, Hope; Bennison; Sorensen, Piemonte.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brosnan, Ramsey, Hart Defenders: Veje, Campbell, Björn, Finnigan, Stenevik, Wilding Midfielders: Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, Bennison, Bissell, Hope, Galli, Clarke, Olesen Forwards: Duggan, Sørensen, Piemonte, Payne, Aherne

Manchester City team news

Defender Demi Stokes will be unavailable for selection against Everton in the Cup fixture but she is set to return to action.

Bunny Shaw returned to action in their last game after recovering from her injury and is set to continue in the starting lineup.

Man City possible XI: Keating; Casparij, Kennedy, Greenwood, Aleixandri; Roord, Hasegawa, Castellanos; Kelly, Hemp, Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, MacIver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Casparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Manchester City 3 - 2 Everton WSL November 2022 Everton 1 - 2 Manchester City WSL March 2022 Manchester City 4 - 0 Everton WSL March 2022 Manchester City 4 - 0 Everton FA Cup October 2021 Manchester City 5 - 1 Everton League Cup

