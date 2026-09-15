How to get England vs Croatia tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

England close out their home fixtures for 2026 by hosting Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday, November 12, in a League A, Group A3 clash that also involves Spain and Czechia. It will be the first meeting between the two sides since England beat Croatia 4-2 at the 2026 World Cup in Dallas.

This is the final home fixture of a busy autumn for Thomas Tuchel's side, following the already sold-out opener against Spain and the visit of Czechia in October. With England looking to finish the group phase strongly, demand for a full house against Croatia is expected to be high.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your England vs Croatia tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is England vs Croatia UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

England vs Croatia kicks off at Wembley Stadium in London, with official broadcast information not currently available for this fixture.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Wembley

Where to buy England vs Croatia tickets?

Tickets for this fixture are first made available through the official England Football ticketing portal, with priority given to England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) members and England+ members during dedicated pre-sale windows before general sale opens to the wider public.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this fixture:

ESTC pre-sale – priority window for England Supporters Travel Club members ahead of general sale

England+ pre-sale – a second priority window for registered members before tickets go fully public

Concession pricing – discounts available for over-65s, students and under-16s, plus a dedicated Family Enclosure

Secondary market – StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given that England's opening fixture against Spain has already sold out, early booking is strongly recommended once general sale opens for this one too.

How much are England vs Croatia tickets?

Official pricing through England Football starts from £35, with standard adult tickets available at £35, £45, £65 and £80 depending on seat location, and a limited number of Level Two seats priced at £95 and £120. The Family Enclosure is priced at £25 for adults and £12.50 for children, with a £10 concession discount for over-65s, students and under-16s elsewhere in the stadium.

StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, with secondary market listings for this fixture currently starting from around £75.

As with any high-demand international fixture, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

England vs Croatia UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

England vs Croatia Form

England have won four and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing was a 4-6 win over France in the World Cup quarter-finals, a result that underlines both their attacking output and the defensive exposure they have shown at times. The only defeat in that sequence came against Argentina, who ended England's World Cup at the semi-final stage with a 2-1 victory.

Croatia have won three and lost two of their last five, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent match was a 2-1 defeat to Portugal in the World Cup round of 16. Earlier in that run, they beat Ghana 2-1 and Panama 1-0, but the 4-2 loss to England in the group stage was the heaviest defeat across the five fixtures.

England vs Croatia: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came at the 2026 World Cup group stage, where England won 4-2 in June. Before that, England beat Croatia 1-0 at Euro 2020. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, England hold the stronger record with three wins to Croatia's one, the only Croatian victory coming at the 2018 World Cup semi-final when they won 2-1. The five meetings also include a 2-1 England win and a 0-0 draw, both from the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.



