Watch for FREE: Japan vs Sweden FIFA World Cup 2026 $0 guide

Whether you are looking to stream the game on your preferred digital device or watch the action unfold on a traditional television screen, fans in the USA have a few fantastic options to catch the Japan vs. Sweden World Cup match for absolutely free.

The highly anticipated Group F clash is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, June 25, 2026 (7:00 PM Eastern Time / 4:00 PM Pacific Time), broadcasting live from Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This critical Matchday 3 finale features a thrilling, high-stakes scenario to advance into the knockout stages: Japan currently sits on four points following a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia, while Sweden, sitting closely behind on three points, will likely need a victory to lock in their spot in the Round of 32.





If you have cut the cord, lack a traditional TV antenna, and want to stream the broadcast on a smart TV or mobile device, your best bet is to sign up for a temporary free trial with a premium live TV streaming platform. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial window expires so you don't get charged for the first month.

Provider Trial length Channels Fubo 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language) DirecTV Stream 5 days FOX (English language) / Telemundo (Spanish language)

Over-the-Air (OTA) TV Antenna

Because the English-language broadcast for this exciting fixture is hosted on the main FOX network and the Spanish-language broadcast is televised on Telemundo, both are major local broadcast networks. This means you can watch either feed 100% free of charge by simply plugging a standard over-the-air digital TV antenna directly into your television set.

For English commentary: Tune into your local FOX broadcast station.

For Spanish commentary: Tune into your local Telemundo broadcast station.









FOX Channel Guide

The exact channel number for FOX depends on your local broadcast affiliate. Here is where you can find the FOX network in the five largest U.S. television markets:

New York Metro Area: FOX Channel 5 (WNYW)

Los Angeles Area: FOX Channel 11 (KTTV)

Chicago Area: FOX Channel 32 (WFLD)

Dallas–Fort Worth Area: FOX Channel 4 (KDFW)

Houston Area: FOX Channel 26 (KRIV)

Universo Channel Guide

Because Universo is a national cable network rather than a local over-the-air affiliate, its channel number is standardized across the country for major satellite providers, while cable channel numbers will vary by your specific local provider (such as Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, or Optimum).

If you are looking to tune into the Spanish-language broadcast, here is where you can find the Universo network on major national providers:

DIRECTV: Channel 410

DISH Network: Channel 838

Fubo / Digital Streamers: Search "Universo" directly in your service's channel guide (Note: May require a Spanish-language package or tier depending on your subscription).







