How to watch today's Duke vs South Carolina NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Top-seeded South Carolina punched their ticket to the Elite Eight with a hard-fought victory over Maryland in the Sweet 16.

Standing in their way is No. 2 seed Duke, who secured their spot with a gritty triumph over archrival North Carolina.

The Blue Devils ground out a 47-38 defensive battle against the Tar Heels on Friday, with Oluchi Okananwa posting a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds. Their path to this stage includes dominant wins over Lehigh (86-25) and a tougher test against Oregon (59-53).

Meanwhile, South Carolina survived a 71-67 thriller against Maryland, powered by MiLaysia Fulwiley’s electric 23-point performance off the bench. The Gamecocks are riding a 10-game winning streak, with earlier tournament victories over Tennessee Tech (108-48) and Indiana (64-53).

Duke vs South Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils and the Gamecocks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Sunday, March 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Legacy Arena at BJCC Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Duke vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Gamecocks on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ABC. Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck will be on the game call at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, with Kris Budden reporting courtside.

The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

For Duke, Ashlon Jackson has been a key perimeter threat, knocking down 37.6% of her three-point attempts and sinking 2.4 triples per game, contributing 12.4 points per contest. Oluchi Okananwa has also been a steady presence, posting 12 points and 6.1 rebounds over her last 10 games.

South Carolina Gamecocks news & key performers

Joyce Edwards has been a reliable scoring option for South Carolina, shooting 54.6% from the field while putting up 13.0 points per game. Meanwhile, MiLaysia Fulwiley has been in fine form, averaging 13.8 points across her last 10 outings.

