How to watch today's Duke vs North Carolina NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A heated rivalry will take center stage in Birmingham, Alabama, as No. 2 seed Duke and No. 3 seed North Carolina clash in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday. With a spot in the Elite Eight on the line, both teams are just one step away from edging closer to a coveted Final Four berth and a shot at the national title.

This marks the third showdown between the two sides this season. North Carolina edged out a 53-46 overtime victory in Chapel Hill on January 9, but Duke responded emphatically with a 68-53 win in Durham on February 27. Now, the rubber match will determine which team moves on to face either No. 1 seed South Carolina or No. 4 seed Maryland in the national quarterfinals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs North Carolina NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Duke vs North Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils and the Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Date Friday, March 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Legacy Arena Location Birmingham, Alabama

How to watch Duke vs North Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN, with Courtney Lyle providing play-by-play commentary, Carolyn Peck offering analysis, and Kris Budden reporting from the sidelines. The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Ashlon Jackson has taken her game to another level this season, showing marked improvement across the board compared to last year. The Duke guard has elevated her scoring, shooting efficiency, three-point accuracy, and defensive presence, making a significant impact on both ends of the floor.

A consistent offensive threat, Jackson has posted 22 double-digit scoring performances, including five games with 20 or more points. She has also knocked down at least five three-pointers on five separate occasions, cementing her status as Duke’s top deep threat. The junior leads the team in three-pointers made and minutes per game (28.6) while sitting second in scoring (12.3 PPG). Over her last 21 outings, she has hit double figures 15 times, averaging 12.3 points on 35% shooting from beyond the arc, along with 2.54 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Duke's well-rounded offensive approach features Toby Fournier (13.4 PPG) at the forefront, followed closely by Jackson (12.5 PPG) and Oluchi Okananwa (10.2 PPG), while Reigan Richardson (9.9 PPG) is just shy of joining the double-digit club. The Blue Devils have showcased impressive scoring depth, with eight different players leading the team in scoring at some point this season and nine different players recording double-digit performances along the way.

North Carolina Tar Heels news & key performers

North Carolina will have a full-strength lineup for Friday's showdown, with Alyssa Ustby and Reniya Kelly returning after missing the previous clash against Duke due to injuries.

Ustby, a key figure in the Tar Heels' frontcourt, has been a steady contributor this season, averaging 10.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc. In her earlier matchup against Duke, she registered a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double but struggled with ball security, committing 11 turnovers. She’ll need to tighten up her decision-making to make a bigger impact in Friday's decisive battle.

