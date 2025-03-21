How to watch Duke vs Lehigh NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Lehigh NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 2nd-ranked Duke Blue Devils are set to face off against the 15th-ranked Lehigh Mountain Hawks to begin the NCAA Tournament's first round on March 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Blue Devils are 9-3 during non-conference games and have a 17-4 record compared to ACC groups. They have won 22 games by 10 points or more, dominating in close wins.

Lehigh, which leads the Patriot Division because of its 18-3 conference record, dominates in the paint, scoring 31.0 points per game, led by Maddie Albrecht's 10.0 points.

Lehigh's defensive record of 57.4 points allowed is surpassed by Duke's 73.9 points per game. Lehigh averaged 7.9 3-pointers made per game, which is a lot greater than Duke's usual 3-point shooting percentage of 4.5.

Duke Blue Devils vs Lehigh Mountain Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils will take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in an exciting NCAAW game on March 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Lehigh Mountain Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks live on:

TV channel: ESPN U

ESPN U Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Duke Blue Devils team news

Oluchi Okananwa has averaged 12.5 points over the previous ten games.

Toby Fournier is helping the Blue Devils with 5.3 rebounds and 13.4 points per game.

Lehigh Mountain Hawks team news

Maddie Albrecht has been scoring 15.6 points over her previous ten games.

Colleen McQuillen is helping the Mountain Hawks with 6.2 points, 1.8 steals, and 3.5 assists per game.

