How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Oregon Ducks NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The second-seeded Duke Blue Devils (27-7) will square off against the No. 10 seed Oregon Ducks (20-11) on Sunday at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with a coveted spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. the Oregon Ducks NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs Oregon Ducks: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils and the Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Ducks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Toby Fournier has been Duke's go-to offensive weapon, leading the team with 13.4 points per game while also contributing 5.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists. On the glass, Jadyn Donovan has been the Blue Devils’ most reliable presence, averaging a team-best 6.6 rebounds per contest. Taina Mair serves as the primary facilitator, dishing out 3.9 assists per game.

From beyond the arc, Ashlon Jackson has been Duke’s most consistent deep threat, knocking down 2.3 three-pointers per game. Defensive intensity is another key piece of Duke’s game, with Oluchi Okananwa leading the team in steals at 1.8 per contest, while Donovan protects the paint with a team-high 1.2 blocks per game.

Oregon Ducks news & key performers

For the Ducks, Deja Kelly has been the engine of the offence, topping the team with 11.8 points and 3.4 assists per outing. Phillipina Kyei controls the boards, pacing Oregon with 6.9 rebounds per game while also contributing 7.5 points and 1.4 assists.

Nani Falatea has been Oregon’s most dependable perimeter shooter, leading the team with 1.4 made three-pointers per game. On the defensive end, Elisa Mevius sets the tone with 1.6 steals per game, while Kyei serves as the Ducks’ primary rim protector, swatting away an average of one shot per contest.

