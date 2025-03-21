How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke Blue vs Mount St. Mary's NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 1 seed Duke Blue Devils (31-3) and No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (23-12) are set to square off on Friday with a ticket to the NCAA Tournament’s second round on the line.

Mount St. Mary’s has had an up-and-down journey this season, but they found their stride at just the right time, riding a hot streak to capture the MAAC Tournament title. The Mountaineers opened the campaign with an 11-5 mark before enduring some midseason turbulence, suffering losses to Rider, Quinnipiac, Siena, and Manhattan in January. However, they finished the regular season strong with an 8-3 stretch, falling only to Iona, Fairfield, and Quinnipiac. A dominant conference tournament run saw them knock off Marist, Merrimack, and Iona, earning an automatic bid. They then kept their momentum rolling with a First Four victory over American on Wednesday, setting up this showdown with Duke.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have been nothing short of spectacular this season, with just three losses scattered across an otherwise dominant campaign. Two of those defeats came early in the season against Kentucky and Kansas—both decided by narrow margins. From late November through early February, Duke put together an impressive win streak, dispatching Seattle, Syracuse, and a slew of other opponents along the way. Following a setback against Clemson, the Blue Devils regained their rhythm, taking down Cal, Stanford, Virginia, Illinois, Miami, Florida State, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Louisville en route to an ACC Tournament championship.

Duke Blue Devils vs Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Devils and the Mountaineers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 2:50 pm ET/11:50 am PT at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:50 pm ET/11:50 am PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Devils and the Mountaineers on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Leading the charge for Duke is standout freshman Cooper Flagg, who tops the team in scoring (18.9 points per game), rebounding (7.5 per game), and assists (4.1 per game). He’s also a force on the defensive end, pacing the Blue Devils in both steals (1.5 per game) and blocks (1.2 per game). Kon Knueppel provides Duke’s biggest threat from beyond the arc, sinking an average of 2.2 three-pointers per contest.

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers news & key performers

For Mount St. Mary’s, Dola Adebayo is the primary offensive weapon, averaging a team-best 13.4 points per game while also contributing 6.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Jedy Cordilia controls the boards, leading the Mountaineers with 7.3 rebounds per game, while Xavier Lipscomb facilitates the offence with 4.4 assists per contest.

Carmelo Pacheco gives Mount St. Mary’s a reliable deep threat, leading the team with 2.6 made threes per game. On the defensive side, Arlandus Keyes is the team's top ball hawk with 1.1 steals per contest, while Adebayo provides rim protection, averaging 1.1 blocks per game.

