How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Houston Cougars NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke versus Houston NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Saturday's Final Four clash will pit two No. 1 seeds against each other as the Duke Blue Devils (35-3) take on the Houston Cougars (34-4) with a national title berth on the line.

Duke punched its ticket to the semifinals with a commanding 85-65 victory over Alabama. The Blue Devils jumped out to a nine-point lead at the break and clamped down in the second half, limiting the Crimson Tide to just 28 points—an impressive feat against one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

On the other side, Houston steamrolled past Tennessee 69-50 to earn its second Final Four appearance under head coach Kelvin Sampson. The Cougars dominated early, racing out to a 19-point halftime advantage and never letting up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Duke Blue Devils vs. the Houston Cougars NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Duke Blue Devils vs Houston Cougars: Date and tip-off time

The Devils and the Cougars will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 6:09 pm ET/3:09 pm PT at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Date Saturday, April 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:09 pm ET/3:09 pm PT Venue Alamodome Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Houston Cougars on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the Houston Cougars on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Freshman standout Kno Knueppel led the way with 21 points, while Tyrese Proctor added 17. The win marked Duke’s return to the Final Four, where they arrive in peak form. Through four tournament games, the Blue Devils have been nearly unstoppable offensively, averaging 91.1 points per game while shooting 57% from the floor and a red-hot 49% from three. They’re also knocking down nearly 11 triples per contest. Defensively, Duke is surrendering just 68 points per game and holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

Houston Cougars news & key performers

LJ Cryer paced Houston with 17 points, while Emanuel Sharp delivered 14 of his 16 after halftime. The Cougars are unbeaten in the tournament and thriving with a balanced attack, averaging 72.5 points per game. They’re converting at a 42% clip overall and 40% from beyond the arc, while drilling nine threes per outing. Houston has been especially stout on the defensive end, allowing just 56.5 points per game and limiting opponents to 37% shooting and a meager 25% from deep.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage