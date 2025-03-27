How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Arizona Wildcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Arizona NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

A coveted spot in the Elite Eight is up for grabs as the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (33-3) clash with the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (24-12) in an NCAA Tournament showdown.

Arizona's season has been a rollercoaster, marked by early struggles before finding its rhythm in national tournament play. The Wildcats endured a rocky 4-5 start but responded by winning 13 of their next 14 games. A late-season slump saw them drop five of their final eight contests, yet they managed to bounce back with victories over Kansas and Texas Tech in the conference tournament. Following a loss to Houston, Arizona regained its footing with back-to-back wins over Akron and Oregon to advance.

Duke, meanwhile, has been dominant for most of the season. Two of their three losses came within the opening six games—both close battles against Kentucky and Kansas. The Blue Devils then rattled off a long winning streak from late November through early February before a setback against Clemson. They regrouped quickly, securing victories over a string of ACC opponents—including North Carolina twice—en route to an ACC Tournament title. Since then, Duke has maintained its momentum with convincing wins over Mount St. Mary's and Baylor.

Duke Blue Devils vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Duke Blue Devils and the Arizona Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 9:39 pm ET/6:39 pm PT at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date Thursday, March 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:39 pm ET/6:39 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Arizona Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Duke Blue Devils and the Arizona Wildcats on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Duke Blue Devils vs Arizona Wildcats play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

In their Sweet 16 triumph over Baylor, Tyrese Proctor paced the team with 25 points and two assists in their win over Baylor. Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg contributed 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, while Patrick Ngongba made his presence felt off the bench with eight points, two boards, and a pair of blocks in limited minutes.

Arizona Wildcats news & key performers

On Arizona’s side, Caleb Love led the Wildcats with 29 points and nine rebounds, while Tobe Awaka posted a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds in the win against Oregon. Now sitting at 24-12, Arizona is back in the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive season, gearing up for its biggest challenge yet against top-seeded Duke.

