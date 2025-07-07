How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The Atlanta Dream will host the Golden State Valkyries to start the highly anticipated WNBA game on July 07, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

Atlanta has a strong offensive line and is third in the league with 84.1 points per game, whereas Golden State is in ninth place with 79.5.

The Valkyries, on the other hand, make up for it defensively, giving up only 77.2 points per game, which is second-best in the league and marginally better than the Dream's 78.6 (4th).

The Golden State leads the league in rebounds per game (37.6%), while Atlanta has a distinct advantage in shooting efficiency (42.9% vs. 40.1%), and both teams are excellent on the boards.

Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Dream will face the Golden State Valkyries in an exciting WNBA battle on July 07, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Date July 07, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray leads the offense with an astounding 19.1 points per game, shooting 82.4% from the line and 45.6% from the field.

Brionna Jones is pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game, with 3.3 offensively and 4.7 defensively.

Atlanta Dream injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Rhyne Howard Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Golden State Valkyries team news

Kayla Thornton is scoring 15.0 points per game on average, pulling down 6.9 rebounds, shooting 39.1% from the field, and making an amazing 82.5% from the free-throw line.

Veronica Burton averages 5.2 assists per game and has a turnover rate of 1.7 over 28.4 minutes of action.

Golden State Valkyries injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Carla Leite Back injury Out

