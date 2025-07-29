How to watch today’s Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Atlanta Dream will host the Golden State Valkyries to start the high-voltage WNBA game on July 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Dream will face the Valkyries after Brittney Griner scored 22 points in Atlanta's 90-86 triumph over the Minnesota Lynx.

Atlanta has an 8-3 home record and presently leads the Eastern Conference with defensive rebounds per game (28.0), with Griner accounting for 4.9 per game. The Valkyries, on the other side, have had trouble on the road, going 3–9. In terms of three-point shooting, they are eighth in the Western Conference, making only 30.7% of their attempts.

This season, the Dream are shooting 43.4% from the field, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Golden State's average of 40.7%. The Valkyries' offensive average of 78.8 points per game is marginally lower than Atlanta's defensive average of 79.0 points per game.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season. Allisha Gray scored 24 points to help Atlanta win 90-81 in the first meeting on July 8.

Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Dream will meet the Golden State Valkyries in an epic WNBA game on July 29, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park in College Park, Georgia.

Date July 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Golden State Valkyries on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray has been averaging 17.3 points over her previous 10 games.

Brionna Jones is leading the Dream with 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Atlanta Dream injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Rhyne Howard Knee injury Out for Season

Golden State Valkyries team news

Tiffany Hayes has averaged 13.0 points in her previous 10 games for the Valkyries.

Veronica Burton is scoring 10.7 points and dishing out 5.2 assists per game.

Golden State Valkyries injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Kayla Thornton Knee injury Out for Season

Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries head-to-head record

The Atlanta Dream enters this game with a psychological advantage after defeating the Golden State Valkyries 90-81 in their previous head-to-head battle on July 8, 2025. Atlanta displayed great rebounding and balanced scoring in that game, which might provide issues for a Valkyries team that has had trouble traveling. Atlanta is in a good position to replicate their success with Brionna Jones offering a steady interior presence and Allisha Gray and Brittney Griner in excellent form. The Dream might once again dominate the game and win if the Valkyries can't tighten up defensively and shoot better from three-point range, especially when facing Atlanta's potent offense.

Date Results Jul 08, 2025 Dream 90-81 Valkyries

