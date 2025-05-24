How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Atlanta Dream are ready to face off against the Connecticut Sun to start a thrilling WNBA game on May 25, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. Two teams hoping to recover from recent defeats—Atlanta losing 76-81 against the Indiana Fever, and Connecticut losing 70-76 to the Minnesota Lynx.

Atlanta leads the league in offensive productivity, scoring 85.7 points a game on average (ranked fourth) compared to Connecticut's 72.3 (ranked eleventh).

The Dream gives up a league-high 88.3 points a game, while the Sun are not far behind at 84.3 (10th).

Connecticut shoots slightly better at 39.8% from the field than Atlanta, which shoots 39.7%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun will meet in an exciting WNBA battle on May 25, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Date May 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Atlanta Dream team news

Rhyne Howard leads Atlanta with 18.3 points per game, shoots 91.7% from the free-throw line, and 34.7% from the field.

Brionna Jones averages 11.3 rebounds per game, with 6.3 defensive and 5.0 offensive rebounds.

Aari McDonald is dishing out 5.0 assists per game and limiting turnovers to 1.3 in 34.3 minutes of action.

Atlanta Dream injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Jordin Canada Knee injury Out

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles is scoring 15.7 points a game on 81.3% of free throws and 47.2% of field goals.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 7.0 rebounds per game—3.3 offensive and 3.7 defensive.

Bria Hartley is contributing 4.0 assists per game, 3.0 turnovers a game.

Connecticut Sun injuries

No injuries

Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun head-to-head record

The Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun have a recent head-to-head record that is evenly contested; both teams have won two of their past four matches, with Atlanta winning the most recent one on August 19, 2024, by a commanding 82-70 score. Atlanta showed tenacity with a close victory of 78-74 on June 29, despite Connecticut's easy victories in July and early June. Both teams can take control on any given night, according to these results, which point to a pattern of back-and-forth momentum. Although Connecticut's ability to shut down defensively, demonstrated in their 69-50 victory earlier this season, means that this contest may again come down to implementation in the fourth quarter, Atlanta may have a little advantage due to their higher-scoring offense and recent victory over the Sun.

Date Results Aug 19, 2024 Dream 82-70 Sun Jul 07, 2024 Sun 80-67 Dream Jun 29, Dream 78-74 Sun Jun 03, 2024 Sun 69-50 Dream Jul 22, 2023 Sun 86-78 Dream

