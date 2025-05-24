How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Atlanta Dream are ready to face off against the Connecticut Sun to start a thrilling WNBA game on May 25, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. Two teams hoping to recover from recent defeats—Atlanta losing 76-81 against the Indiana Fever, and Connecticut losing 70-76 to the Minnesota Lynx.
Atlanta leads the league in offensive productivity, scoring 85.7 points a game on average (ranked fourth) compared to Connecticut's 72.3 (ranked eleventh).
The Dream gives up a league-high 88.3 points a game, while the Sun are not far behind at 84.3 (10th).
Connecticut shoots slightly better at 39.8% from the field than Atlanta, which shoots 39.7%.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game, plus plenty more.
Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun: Date and tip-off time
The Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun will meet in an exciting WNBA battle on May 25, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.
Date
May 25, 2025
Tip-off Time
3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT
Venue
Gateway Center Arena
Location
College Park, Georgia
How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Connecticut Sun on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Atlanta Dream team news
Rhyne Howard leads Atlanta with 18.3 points per game, shoots 91.7% from the free-throw line, and 34.7% from the field.
Brionna Jones averages 11.3 rebounds per game, with 6.3 defensive and 5.0 offensive rebounds.
Aari McDonald is dishing out 5.0 assists per game and limiting turnovers to 1.3 in 34.3 minutes of action.
Atlanta Dream injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
G, Jordin Canada
Knee injury
Out
Connecticut Sun team news
Tina Charles is scoring 15.7 points a game on 81.3% of free throws and 47.2% of field goals.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 7.0 rebounds per game—3.3 offensive and 3.7 defensive.
Bria Hartley is contributing 4.0 assists per game, 3.0 turnovers a game.
Connecticut Sun injuries
No injuries
Atlanta Dream and Connecticut Sun head-to-head record
The Atlanta Dream and the Connecticut Sun have a recent head-to-head record that is evenly contested; both teams have won two of their past four matches, with Atlanta winning the most recent one on August 19, 2024, by a commanding 82-70 score. Atlanta showed tenacity with a close victory of 78-74 on June 29, despite Connecticut's easy victories in July and early June. Both teams can take control on any given night, according to these results, which point to a pattern of back-and-forth momentum. Although Connecticut's ability to shut down defensively, demonstrated in their 69-50 victory earlier this season, means that this contest may again come down to implementation in the fourth quarter, Atlanta may have a little advantage due to their higher-scoring offense and recent victory over the Sun.
Date
Results
Aug 19, 2024
Dream 82-70 Sun
Jul 07, 2024
Sun 80-67 Dream
Jun 29,
Dream 78-74 Sun
Jun 03, 2024
Sun 69-50 Dream
Jul 22, 2023
Sun 86-78 Dream