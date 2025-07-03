How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Atlanta Dream will host the Seattle Storm to open the high-voltage WNBA battle on July 03, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Atlanta is coming off a 90-81 win over the New York Liberty, and Seattle lost 57-84 to the Golden State Valkyries.

Atlanta ranks third in terms of points per game (84.4) and points against per game (78.5). They also dominate the boards, grabbing 37.1 rebounds per game (2nd) compared to Seattle's league-low 31.4. Seattle ranks sixth with 82.6 points per game and fifth with 79.8 points against per game.

On the other hand, Seattle shoots more effectively from the field than Atlanta, ranking fourth with a field goal percentage of 45.7% against eighth with 42.8%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Dream will face the Seattle Storm in an epic WNBA game on July 03, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Date July 03, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Seattle Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray is shooting 82.5% from the free-throw line and 46.9% from the field, averaging an outstanding 19.5 points per game.

Brionna Jones averages 7.9 rebounds per game—3.3 offensive and 4.7 defensive.

Rhyne Howard averages 4.7 assists and 35.9 minutes per game. However, she also has 2.1 turnovers.

Atlanta Dream injuries

No injuries

Seattle Storm team news

Skylar Diggins averages 18.9 points per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 79.6% from the free throw line.

Nneka Ogwumike averages 7.9 rebounds per game, with 6.3 coming on defense.

Gabby Williams averages 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and an astounding 2.6 steals per game.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm head-to-head record

The Atlanta Dream has a slim lead over the Seattle Storm based on their last five meetings, including their most recent one on May 31, 2025, in which they won 94-87. With three of the five games decided by four points or less, these contests have typically been close, indicating a very competitive rivalry. Despite the Storm's resounding victories in July and August of 2024, the Dream have shown their tenacity by finding methods to recover. Atlanta may have the advantage once more because of their improved action recently and statistical advantages in defense and rebounding, but Seattle's effective shooting and track record make this a highly competitive matchup.

Date Results May 31, 2025 Dream 94-87 Storm Aug 29, 2024 Storm 85-81 Dream Aug 17, 2024 Dream 83-81 Storm Jul 15, 2024 Storm 81-70 Dream Sep 07, 2023 Dream 79-68 Storm

