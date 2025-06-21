How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Atlanta Dream will host the Chicago Sky to open the highly anticipated WNBA game on June 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT. Chicago dropped 72-79 to the Washington Mystics, while the Atlanta Dream defeated the Washington Mystics 92-91.

Atlanta has an excellent two-way game and is ranked third in terms of points per game (84.3) and points allowed per game (76.5). Chicago, on the other hand, has poor offensive and defensive performance; they rank 12th in scoring (75.3) and 10th in points allowed (86.3).

In addition, Atlanta leads the league in rebounds per game (38.0) and has advantages in field goal percentage (42.9% to 41.2%), which might be critical against the Sky's strong rebounding unit (36.3, ranked third).

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky WNBA game

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Dream will square off against the Chicago Sky in an exciting WNBA game on June 22, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Date June 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky live on:

TV channel: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Streaming service: Fubo

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray is shooting 81.4% from the free-throw line and an amazing 50.6% from the field, scoring 20.4 points on average per game.

Brionna Jones pulls down 8.3 rebounds per game, which includes 3.3 offensive and 5.0 defensive rebounds.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 36.1 minutes a game and dishing out 5.1 assists, but he also averages 2.4 turnovers.

Atlanta Dream injuries

No injuries

Chicago Sky team news

Ariel Atkins is shooting 76.5% from the free-throw line and 42.6% from the field, scoring 12.6 points per game.

Angel Reese continues to dominate the boards, grabbing 11.7 rebounds per game, with 7.2 defensive and 4.5 offensive rebounds.

Chicago Sky injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky head-to-head record

The Atlanta Dream has a slim advantage over the Chicago Sky based on their last five meetings, having won three of them. The Dream most recently demonstrated their offensive effectiveness and defensive domination with back-to-back double-digit wins, 88-70 on June 14, 2025, and 86-70 on September 18, 2024. The Sky have not defeated Atlanta since July 2024, when they achieved two victories, but both were hotly contested games. A Chicago team that has had offensive difficulties this season may be in peril, as the Dream has a history of scoring in the high 80s in their victories. Atlanta is expected to win this game again if they continue to dominate the boards and the tempo, like they have in recent years.

Date Results Jun 14, 2025 Dream 88-70 Sky Sep 18, 2024 Dream 86-70 Sky Jul 10, 2024 Sky 78-69 Dream Jul 03, 2024 Sky 85-77 Dream Jun 09 2024 Dream 89-80 Sky

