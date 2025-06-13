How to watch today’s Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Dream will host the Chicago Sky to open the high-voltage WNBA game on June 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Chicago lost badly against New York, 85-66, while Atlanta only prevailed 77-58 away from Indiana.

The Dream has an excellent two-way game and ranks fourth in the league in scoring (83.8 points per game) while giving up just 78.4 points.

The Sky, on the other hand, ranks close to the bottom in both categories—13th in defense, giving up 89.5 points per game, and 12th in scoring, with only 76.0 points.

Additionally, Atlanta leads the league in rebounds (38.3 per game), while Chicago has a respectable but still inferior 36.8 per game.

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Dream will meet the Chicago Sky in an epic WNBA game on June 13, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date June 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Atlanta Dream team news

A. Gray leads the team in scoring with a remarkable 20.4 points per game, shooting 80.0% from the free-throw line and 50.4% from the field.

B. Jones dominates the glass, pulling down 9.0 rebounds per game, which includes 3.6 offensively and 5.4 defensively.

R. Howard is averaging 5.1 assists over 36.2 minutes while limiting her turnovers to 2.4 per game.

Atlanta Dream injuries

No injuries

Chicago Sky team news

A. Atkins has a strong field goal percentage of 43.5% and a free-throw percentage of 75.0%, scoring 13.4 points per game.

A. Reese is grabbing 12.1 per game, which includes 6.8 defensive and 5.4 offensive rebounds.

Chicago Sky injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

Atlanta Dream and Chicago Sky head-to-head record

The Atlanta Dream has a minor advantage against the Chicago Sky based on their previous five head-to-head meetings; they have won three of them, including their most recent meeting on September 18, 2024, when they defeated the Sky 86-70. Chicago won back-to-back games in early July 2024, but Atlanta bounced back with better offensive performances in their most recent encounters. The Dream has defeated the Sky twice, scoring above 85 points each time, indicating that they can take advantage of Chicago's defensive weaknesses. Atlanta is in an excellent position to maintain their dominance in this rivalry, particularly if it takes the lead early on, because of their balanced scoring, formidable rebounding presence, and recent momentum.

Date Results Sep 18, 2024 Dream 86-70 Sky Jul 10, 2024 Sky 78-69 Dream Jul 03, 2024 Sky 85-77 Dream Jun 09, 2024 Dream 89-80 Sky Aug 19, 2023 Dream 78-67 Sky

