How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Atlanta Dream will host the Washington Mystics to start the highly anticipated WNBA game on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. In their most recent game, Atlanta lost 81-86 to the New York Liberty, while Washington gained momentum by defeating the Chicago Sky 79-72.

Atlanta has a small advantage in key areas and is ranked third in terms of both points scored (84.3) and points allowed per game (76.5).

Washington has improved and demonstrated resilience, especially on defense, ranked 7th with 79.6 points allowed per game, while ranking 10th in scoring (77.6 PPG).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Dream will take on the Washington Mystics in an exciting WNBA game on June 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date June 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray is shooting 81.4% from the free-throw line and 50.6% from the field, scoring an amazing 20.4 points per game on average.

Brionna Jones leads the team in rebounds with 8.3 per game, with 3.3 offensive and 5.0 defensive rebounds.

Rhyne Howard averages 36.1 minutes per game and contributes 5.1 assists per game, but she also commits 2.4 turnovers.

Atlanta Dream injuries

No injuries

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes shoots 80.0% from the free-throw line and 37.9% from the field to score 20.5 points a game.

Kiki Iriafen leads the team in rebounds with 9.0 per game, with 6.1 defensive and 2.9 offensive boards.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics head-to-head record

In their most recent meeting, which took place on June 15, 2025, the Atlanta Dream defeated the Washington Mystics 89-56, giving them a 3-2 lead in their past five head-to-head meetings. These teams can be extremely closely matched, as seen by the fact that three of the five games have been decided by five points or less. Washington has demonstrated that it can win in close games, as evidenced by their triumphs on May 17 and September 14, while Atlanta has demonstrated the ability to manage the pace and pull away when their offense clicks. The game might go any way because of this history, but Atlanta might have a psychological advantage going into it because of their previous landslide victory.

Date Results Jun 15, 2025 Dream 89-56 Mystics May 17, 2025 Mystics 94-90 Dream May 07, 2025 Dream 80-70 Mystics Sep 16, 2024 Dream 76-73 Mystics Sep 14, 2024 Mystics 72-69 Dream

