How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Minnesota Lynx, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Atlanta Dream will host the Minnesota Lynx to open the high-voltage WNBA game on June 27, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Both teams are recovering from close defeats. Minnesota lost to Washington 64-68, and Atlanta lost to Dallas 55-68.

Atlanta averages 83.5 points per game, slightly edging Minnesota's 83.4, ranking third and fourth in the league, respectively. Whereas, the Lynx dominate the league in terms of defense, giving up the fewest points per game (73.6), while Atlanta is in second place (77.1).

The Dream led the boards with 36.9 rebounds per game (3rd), while the Lynx trailed by a slim margin at 34.1 (7th). However, Minnesota may have an advantage over Atlanta, which is ranked ninth with a shooting efficiency of 42.1%, due to their greater shooting efficiency (46.5% FG, second in the league).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Dream will face the Minnesota Lynx in an electrifying WNBA game on June 27, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

Date June 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Atlanta Dream and the Minnesota Lynx live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray shoots 82.4% from the free-throw line and an effective 46.7% from the field, leading the Dream in scoring with 19.7 points per game.

Brionna Jones leads the paint with 8.1 rebounds per game, which includes 4.8 on defense and 3.3 on the offensive boards.

Rhyne Howard averages 36.1 minutes per game and contributes 4.7 assists, but she also commits 2.1 turnovers per game.

Atlanta Dream injuries

No injuries

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier is leading the Lynx with 24.4 points per game, a remarkable 52.4% field goal percentage, a 93.1% free-throw percentage, and 8.6 rebounds.

Courtney Williams averages 5.8 assists per game and 2.8 turnovers in 26.6 minutes.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

No injuries

Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Minnesota Lynx have dominated the Atlanta Dream, winning each of their five meetings since September 2023. These victories have all been by a sizable margin, including a 76-64 triumph in September 2024 and a 92-79 triumph in May. The Lynx appear to have a tactical and psychological advantage going into this game because they have routinely surpassed Atlanta both offensively and defensively in past games. Unless the Dream makes major changes, Minnesota is likely to control the pace and extend its winning run against Atlanta, given this pattern and their present statistical advantages, especially in shooting efficiency and defensive rating.

Date Results Sep 11, 2024 Lynx 76-64 Dream Jul 17, 2024 Lynx 86-79 Dream Jun 20, 2024 Lynx 68-55 Dream May 27, 2024 Lynx 92-79 Dream Sep 02, 2023 Lynx 91-85 Dream

