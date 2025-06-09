How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever, as well as tip-off time and team news.

Atlanta struggled in their most recent game, losing 76-84 to the Connecticut Sun, whereas Indiana just defeated the Chicago Sky 79-52.

Atlanta and Indiana rank second and third in the league, respectively, with averages of 84.6 points per game, barely outscoring Indiana's 84.5. The Fever, on the other hand, has a distinct defensive edge, giving up only 76.4 points per game as opposed to the Dream's 81.0.

Atlanta trails Indiana at 41.9% (7th in the league), while Indiana shoots more effectively from the field at 46.2% (4th).

However, the Dream are dominant on the boards, leading the league in rebounds with 37.6 per game, while Indiana has the lowest rebounding average (33.4).

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Dream will take on the Indiana Fever in an exciting WNBA game on June 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date June 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena @ College Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN 3
Streaming service: Fubo

TV channel: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray is shooting an effective 48.1% from the field and 81.6% from the free-throw line, scoring 20.1 points on average per game.

Brionna Jones averages 8.9 rebounds per game—3.4 offensive and 5.5 defensive.

Rhyne Howard is logging 36.1 minutes a game, dishing up 5.1 assists, and averaging 2.4 turnovers.

Atlanta Dream injuries

No injuries

Indiana Fever team news

Aliyah Boston pulls down 7.6 rebounds per game, with 2.8 coming from the offensive end and 4.9 from the defensive end.

Kelsey Mitchell shoots 40.7% from her shots and 72.5% from her free-throw line, and leads the Indiana offense with 17.4 points per game.

Indiana Fever injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Caitlin Clark Quadriceps strain Out

Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever head-to-head record

The Indiana Fever has won four of their past five encounters with the Atlanta Dream, giving them the advantage in recent games. This rivalry has been fiercely contested in the majority of these games, with three of them being decided by five points or less. Indiana has a psychological advantage because of their ability to win close games, such as their most recent 81-76 victory on May 23, 2025. The Fever have continuously outscored and outlasted the Dream in crucial situations, even if Atlanta did secure a slim 91-90 victory on May 21. Given this history, the game could come down to the last minutes once more, with Indiana having a tiny advantage due to their recent performance and clutch performance.

Date Results May 23, 2025 Fever 81-76 Dream May 21, 2025 Dream 91-90 Fever May 11, 2025 Fever 81-76 Dream Sep 09, 2024 Fever 104-100 Dream Aug 27, 2024 Fever 84-79 Dream

