Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Darmstadt and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

About four and half months after Bayern Munich annihilated Darmstadt eight goals to nil, the two sides face off in Saturday's Bundesliga tie at Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor.

The hosts, rooted to the bottom of the table, will look to avert another humiliation at the hands of the Bavarians who have pulled off an 8-1 victory over Mainz last weekend.

Darmstadt extended their winless run to 18 games after a 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig the last time out.

Harry Kane and co. find themselves 10 points adrift current leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am ET Venue: Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor

The Bundesliga match between Darmstadt and Bayern Munich will be played at Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor in Darmstadt, Germany.

It will kick off at 10:30 am ET on Saturday, March 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Darmstadt vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Darmstadt team news

The likes of Fabian Holland, Matthias Bader, Fabian Schnellhardt, Fabian Nurnberger and Braydon Manu are all unavailable for selection through injuries, while Matej Maglica is a doubt on account of a knock.

Marvin Mehlem (broken leg), Clemens Riedel (broken ankle) and Fraser Hornby (ankle injury) are likely to miss the rest of the season.

Darmstadt possible XI: Schuhen; Skarke, Klarer, Isherwood, Franjic; Justvan, Kempe, Muller, Holtmann; Torsiello, Vilhelmsson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schuhen, Brunst, Behrens, Wendt Defenders: Klarer, Maglica, Zimmermann, J. Muller, Isherwood, Karic Midfielders: Franjic, A. Muller, Gjasula, Kempe, Justvan, Honsak Forwards: Vilhelmsson, Pfeiffer, Polter, Seydel, Torsiello, Holtmann, Skarke

Bayern Munich team news

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic is back from a ban, and is likely to replace Konrad Laimer in the XI against Darmstadt.

The likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Kingsley Coman, and Bouna Sarr are ruled out for the foreseeable future, while Tarek Buchmann will miss the rest of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Davies; Pavlovic, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Peretz, Ulreich Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Dier, Davies, Guerreiro, Boey Midfielders: Kimmich, Pavlovic, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala Forwards: Gnabry, Kane, Sane, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Tel, Zaragoza

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Darmstadt and Bayern Munich across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 28, 2023 Bayern Munich 8-0 Darmstadt Bundesliga May 6, 2017 Bayern Munich 1-0 Darmstadt Bundesliga December 18, 2016 Darmstadt 0-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga February 20, 2016 Bayern Munich 3-1 Darmstadt Bundesliga December 15, 2015 Bayern Munich 1-0 Darmstadt DFB-Pokal

