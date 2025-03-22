How to watch today's Creighton Bluejays vs Auburn Tigers basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton vs Auburn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The top-seeded Auburn Tigers (29-5) aim to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 when they take on the No. 9 seed Creighton Bluejays (25-10) in NCAA Tournament action on Saturday.

Creighton’s season has been a mix of highs and lows, but the Bluejays have largely held their own. They started the year with a 9-6 mark through their first 15 contests before finding their rhythm with a string of victories over Butler, Providence, UConn, DePaul, Seton Hall, Xavier, Villanova, and Marquette.

A rough patch followed, with losses to UConn, St. John’s, and Xavier over a five-game span, but Creighton closed out the regular season on a high note by defeating Seton Hall and Butler. They then took down DePaul and UConn in the Big East Tournament before falling to St. John’s in the semifinals. The Bluejays regained their footing in the NCAA Tournament’s first round with an impressive win over Louisville, improving their record to 25-10 across 35 games.

Auburn, meanwhile, was a dominant force throughout much of the regular season, stumbling only against Duke and Florida in their first 23 outings. The Tigers went on to notch wins over Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Kentucky before suffering back-to-back defeats against Texas A&M and Alabama to wrap up conference play.

They rebounded in the SEC Tournament with a win over Ole Miss but were stopped short by Tennessee in the semifinals. Auburn then got back on track in the NCAA Tournament’s opening round with a victory over Alabama State, pushing their overall record to 29-5 through 34 games.

Creighton Bluejays vs Auburn Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Creighton Bluejays and the Auburn Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Rupp Arena Location Lexington, Kentucky

How to watch Creighton Bluejays vs Auburn Tigers basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bluejays and the Tigers on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

In their first-round triumph over Louisville, Creighton showcased a balanced offensive attack, with four starters reaching double figures. Jamiya Neal led the charge with 29 points, while Steven Ashworth added 22. Neal also dominated the glass with 12 rebounds and distributed six assists to spark the offence. The Bluejays moved the ball well, racking up 17 assists, while their defence came up big with five blocks and strong interior play, limiting Louisville to just nine offensive rebounds.

Auburn Tigers news & key performers

Auburn’s first-round win was fueled by a strong offensive performance from Miles Kelly, who led all scorers with 23 points. Tahaad Pettiford provided a spark off the bench with 16 points, while the Tigers' top scorer this season, Johni Broome, posted a double-double with 14 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Denver Jones was the primary facilitator, dishing out six assists. Auburn’s defence, however, registered just two steals and three blocks, an area they may need to improve against Creighton’s efficient offence.

