Coventry City vs Millwall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry City and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news

Coventry City will look to sink mid-table Millwall to bolster their Championship play-off push when they welcome the Lions at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

The hosts produced a resounding response to their 2-1 defeat on the road against fellow playoff hopefuls Norwich when they thrashed Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 in the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

The Sky Blues were riding hot on a 10-game unbeaten run before their last league defeat and currently sit seventh in the standings, just a point off sixth-placed Hull City. As for the visitors, Millwall couldn't muster a response to Jaden Philogene's fifth-minute goal last weekend as they slipped to a meek 1-0 away defeat against play-off hopefuls Hull City.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Coventry City vs Millwall kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am ET Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena

The match will be played at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with kick-off at 7 am ET in the US.

How to watch Coventry City vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Highlights of the game will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Coventry City team news

Former Arsenal prospect Ben Sheaf is also out of contention, having been ruled out for six to eight weeks with the hamstring injury he picked up at Bristol City, but the hosts otherwise have a clean bill of health.

Expect Luis Binks to replace him at the back, while Kasey Palmer could start out wide in place of Haji Wright.

Coventry City possible XI: Wilson; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Bidwell; Palmer, Torp, Eccles, Dasilva; O'Hare; Wright.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wilson, Collins, Moore Defenders: van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Binks, Thomas, Kitching Midfielders: Sakamoto, O'Hare, Sheaf, Torp, Mason-Clarke, Dasilva, Eccles, Bidwell, Allen, Kelly, Andrews Forwards: Wright, Simms, Palmer, Godden, Tavares

Millwall team news

Millwall continue to deal with several absences into the weekend, with Shaun Hutchinson likely remaining confined to the treatment room alongside Ryan Leonard and Aidomo Emakhu.

In Longman's absence, Burnley loanee Michael Obafemi should come into the attack from the outset alongside Zian Flemming and Kevin Nisbet, while head coach Joe Edwards could make two more changes to the side that faced Hull with Joe Bryan and Tom Bradshaw pushing for recalls.

Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Tanganga, Harding, Cooper; Norton-Cuffy, Saville, Noore, Bryan; Obafemi, Flemming, Bradshaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Białkowski, Šarkić, Trueman Defenders: Tanganga, Bryan, Cooper, McNamara, Harding, Hutchinson, Wallace, Leonard Midfielders: Flemming, Norton-Cuffy, De Norre, Honeyman, Saville, Campbell, Esse, Longman, Mitchell, Mayor, Lawson Forwards: Obafemi, Bradshaw, Nisbet, Emakhu, Watmore

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/25/23 Millwall 0-0 Coventry City Championship 02/15/23 Coventry City 1-1 Millwall Championship 08/13/22 Millwall 3-3 Coventry City Championship 12/30/21 Coventry City 0-0 Millwall Championship 09/18/21 Millwall 1-1 Coventry City Championship

Useful links