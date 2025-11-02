Where to watch today's Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Washington Commanders (3-5) travel to Northwest Stadium on Sunday, November 2, 2025, to take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) as they look to snap a frustrating three-game skid.

Commanders vs Seahawks date and start time

The Commanders and the Seahawks will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Northwest Stadium, on Sunday, November 2, starting at 8:20 pm ET.

Date Sunday, November 2, 2025 Kick-off Time 8:20 pm ET / 7:20 pm CT / 5:20 pm PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Commanders vs Seahawks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: NBC

Streaming service:Fubo, Peacock

Seattle returns from its bye week looking refreshed and ready to build on a hard-fought 27-19 win over the Houston Texans. That contest showcased both the highs and lows of their offense—Sam Darnold passed for 213 yards and a touchdown but also coughed up the ball twice, including a strip-sack that resulted in a defensive score. Fortunately for the Seahawks, their defense picked up the slack, suffocating C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ offense by allowing just 229 passing yards on 49 attempts and a mere 56 rushing yards. The spotlight once again belonged to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who continued his breakout campaign with 123 yards and a touchdown—his third consecutive 100-yard performance. His connection with Darnold has become the heartbeat of Seattle’s offense.

Meanwhile, Washington limps into Week 9 searching for answers after a 28-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs—its third defeat in a row. The Commanders hung around in the first half, heading into the break tied at seven, but the wheels came off after halftime. With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels sidelined, veteran Marcus Mariota got the start and put up 213 yards and a touchdown to Terry McLaurin but also threw two costly interceptions. The running game was completely stifled, as rookie back Jacory Croskey-Merritt managed just 25 yards on nine carries. The lack of offensive rhythm forced Washington into predictable passing situations, and once Patrick Mahomes hit his stride, the Commanders’ defense had no answers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Commanders vs Seahawks.

In the US, Commanders vs Seahawks is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, which is currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watching NFL action this season just got easier and more versatile, with a mix of traditional TV broadcasts and exclusive streaming options. When it comes to convenience and coverage, Fubo stands out as one of the most user-friendly ways to catch nearly every down and touchdown.

With access to nearly 200 channels, Fubo lets fans tune in to all the key networks that carry NFL games, including CBS, NBC for Sunday Night Football, Fox for Sunday NFC clashes, ABC, ESPN for Monday Night Football, and the NFL Network. That means you’re covered for almost every regular season and playoff matchup. Want even more action? You can tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $11/month and stay locked into every scoring drive from around the league on Sundays.

While Amazon Prime Video remains the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football in 2025, fans in local team markets can still stream those primetime matchups through Fubo, making it a flexible all-in-one option. And it's not just football — Fubo is loaded with sports content. From MLB, NBA, and NHL games to MLS and international soccer, there's something for every fan year-round.

Watch highlights of Commanders vs Seahawks

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 8 matchup between the Raiders and the Jaguars will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

NFL+ is the go-to spot for fans who want to relive full games ad-free or catch live local and primetime matchups. What used to be free on the old NFL app now comes with some extra perks — including access to NFL Network and, on the Premium tier, the always-addictive NFL RedZone.

At just $7 a month, the base plan gets you live in-market and primetime games on your phone or tablet, plus ad-free NFL Films and other on-demand content. But the real prize is RedZone — a must-have for fantasy diehards who want to keep tabs on every scoring drive across the league. At $15 for Premium, it's the most affordable way to get it.

Adding to the streaming shake-up, ESPN is rolling NFL+ Premium into its new Unlimited bundle. That package, which also includes RedZone, runs $39.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such asExpress VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

