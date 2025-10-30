Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) hit the road this Sunday to square off against the Washington Commanders (3-5) at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

The Seahawks have been a bit of a rollercoaster this season, showing flashes of brilliance while still ironing out a few wrinkles. After opening the year with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle bounced back impressively, stringing together wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals to build momentum.

As for Washington, their campaign has been equally up and down. The Commanders split their first four games, picking up victories against the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders but stumbling against the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. They followed that stretch with a solid win over the Los Angeles Chargers, only to drop back-to-back matchups to the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

NFL Northwest Stadium

The Commanders and Seahawks will meet in Week 9 of the NFL season at Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland, on Sunday, November 2, 2025, starting at 8:20 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Washington Commanders team news

The Washington Commanders were without Jayden Daniels in their Week 8 setback against the Kansas City Chiefs, but there's optimism he'll be back under center for Week 9's Sunday night showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Dan Quinn noted that the rookie quarterback had a strong rehab session and is slated to return to the practice field on Wednesday as the team begins preparations for the primetime matchup.

Daniels has already missed three contests this season, and Washington has gone just 1-2 in his absence, including Monday night's loss in Kansas City. The offense has clearly lacked its usual spark without his dual-threat playmaking. Getting Daniels back would be a major shot in the arm for a Commanders team clinging to playoff hopes and in need of a momentum swing as the season heads into its second half.

The Commanders limp into Week 9 in desperate need of a spark, riding a three-game losing streak and having dropped four of their last five. Their most recent outing — a 28-7 setback against the Kansas City Chiefs — didn’t do much to help morale. In that one, Marcus Mariota filled in under center and completed 21-of-30 passes with a touchdown, but his two interceptions ended up looming large. On the season, Jayden Daniels has been the steadier hand when healthy, totaling 1,031 passing yards and offering stability at the position.

On the ground, Jacory Croskey-Merritt continues to lead the rushing attack with 402 yards, while the air game has leaned on Deebo Samuel (326 receiving yards) and veteran tight end Zach Ertz (245 yards) to move the chains. The real trouble, though, lies on the defensive side — Washington has given up a hefty 28.2 points per game over its last five contests. Their offense hasn’t been terrible at 23.4 points per game, but unless the defense tightens things up, it’ll be tough to stop the skid.

Seattle Seahawks team news

Over on the other sideline, the Seattle Seahawks come in trending the opposite direction, winners of four of their last five and riding a two-game heater. Their latest victory was a 27-19 road win over Houston, where Sam Darnold went 17-for-31, tossing one touchdown with one interception. Darnold has racked up 1,754 passing yards this season and has looked comfortable steering the offense.

On the ground, Kenneth Walker III leads the way with 430 rushing yards, while Zach Charbonnet has chipped in another 205. The standout weapon in the passing game, though, has been Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has emerged as one of the league's premier young wideouts with 819 receiving yards already. The Seahawks have been rolling offensively, posting 29.8 points per game over their last five outings and averaging 27.6 points per game on the year.

The Seahawks were once again without safety Julian Love, who experienced what Macdonald described as a "minor setback" while working through the hamstring issue that sidelined him for the previous three games. Joining him on the injury list Wednesday were tight end Eric Saubert (calf) and wide receiver Dareke Young (quadriceps), both of whom also missed practice.

There was some good news, though. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) was a full participant as he pushes toward returning to game action, and outside linebacker Derick Hall, who has been out the last two weeks with an oblique injury, was able to get in limited work. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (wrist) was also limited.

Meanwhile, guard Christian Haynes (pectoral) and fullback Robbie Ouzts (ankle)—both designated to return from injured reserve this week—were full participants, a positive sign for their potential availability moving forward.

Watch and live stream Commanders vs Seahawks in the USA

The Commanders vs Seahawks game in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on NBC. Fans can catch the coverage onPeacock and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Commanders vs Seahawks worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Commanders vs Seahawks tickets

The showdown between the Commanders and the Seahawks is set for Northwest Stadium in Summerfield, Maryland, a venue that packs in up to 67,617 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Commanders vs Seahawks Fantasy Football

Before the Seahawks hit their Week 8 bye, Sam Darnold (17.3 projected Week 9 fantasy points) quietly sat as the QB13 on the season, and the wild part is that he was still sitting on waivers in a ton of leagues. If you’ve been scrambling without Joe Burrow, Darnold was the life raft just floating there for the taking. Seattle's schedule is pretty friendly moving forward, starting with a Washington defense that’s allowing the 5th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. With a strong backfield duo and Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing at an elite level, Darnold has become one of the safer QB options across formats and should be rostered everywhere.

Smith-Njigba (13.1 projected W9 fpts) continues to torch secondaries, drawing top coverage and still producing. Because defenses are being forced to key in on him, there’s room for another Seattle pass-catcher to pop, and this could be a sneaky spot to roll out Cooper Kupp if you need a streamer or bye-week replacement. Washington has surrendered the 3rd-most receiving yards to wideouts over the last month.

It was a familiar boom-or-bust outing for Kenneth Walker, who ripped off multiple chunk gains but also got stuffed behind the line throughout. The bigger fantasy takeaway? Zach Charbonnet stayed locked into goal-line and scoring-area usage. Walker returns from the bye as a volatile RB2/Flex, especially with red-zone work not guaranteed in Week 9.

Jayden Daniels (16.7 projected W9 fpts) continues to trend upward in recovery, and Dan Quinn noted he had a productive rehab session on Sunday — meaning there's a real chance he’s under center against Seattle. Washington sits at 3-5 after falling to Kansas City, and Daniels' potential return would at least inject some life into the offense.

Meanwhile, Jacory Croskey-Merritt (9.1 projected W9 fpts) has been nearly impossible to trust. Outside of three flashes this season, the run game has been flat-out stalled, and Washington hasn’t shown signs of fixing it soon. You’re holding, hoping, or benching, but not starting.

Deebo Samuel (7.9 projected W9 fpts) has hit a rough patch too, posting just 26 total receiving yards across his last two weeks. The silver lining is that if Daniels returns, the Commanders’ offense suddenly becomes watchable again, and Deebo gets a chance to rebound.

Commanders vs Seahawks Game Predictions

Even if Jayden Daniels (hamstring) suits up for Sunday Night Football in Week 9, it likely only spares Washington from a primetime embarrassment rather than flipping the outcome. The Seattle Seahawks have all the tools to pick apart the Commanders, their ground game should have a field day against Washington’s shaky run defense, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks poised to feast on a secondary that's struggled to contain explosive receivers all year.

On the other side, Seattle's defense is built to frustrate Kliff Kingsbury's offense. With a deep, versatile secondary and a pass rush capable of collapsing pockets quickly, it's hard to envision Daniels or whoever's under center finding much rhythm. Expect the Seahawks to control the tempo from start to finish and cruise to a convincing 31-17 win at home.

Commanders vs Seahawks Betting Odds

Spread: Commanders +3.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -190, Commanders +158

Total Over/Under: 45.5

Form

WAS - Form All Kansas City Chiefs 28 - 7 Washington Commanders L

Dallas Cowboys 44 - 22 Washington Commanders L

Washington Commanders 24 - 25 Chicago Bears L

Los Angeles Chargers 10 - 27 Washington Commanders W

Atlanta Falcons 34 - 27 Washington Commanders L SEA - Form All Seattle Seahawks 27 - 19 Houston Texans W

Jacksonville Jaguars 12 - 20 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 35 - 38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers L

Arizona Cardinals 20 - 23 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 44 - 13 New Orleans Saints W

Head-to-Head Record

WAS Last 5 matches SEA 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Seattle Seahawks 29 - 26 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 17 - 15 Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders 15 - 20 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 14 - 17 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders 17 - 27 Seattle Seahawks

Useful links