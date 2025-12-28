Where to watch today's Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

Two familiar foes in the AFC South are set to clash on Sunday, with the Indianapolis Colts welcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both teams are coming off very different results: Indianapolis was handled 48–27 by the San Francisco 49ers under the Monday night lights, while Jacksonville turned heads with a 34–20 upset win on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Colts vs Jaguars date and start time

The Indianapolis Colts will clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana on Sunday, December 28, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 pm ET.

Date Sunday, December 28, 2025 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm CT/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Colts vs Jaguars on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: FOX

Streaming service:Fubo

Jacksonville has already punched its ticket to the playoffs, riding a six-game winning streak that has them playing their best football at the perfect time. That said, the Jaguars still haven’t officially wrapped up the AFC South, as Houston remains just one game back with two weeks left on the schedule. This matchup with the Colts is followed by a season finale against the division’s cellar-dwelling Titans, giving Jacksonville a clear path to the crown. Trevor Lawrence was sharp last week, throwing for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Denver.

For Indianapolis, the postseason picture is far murkier. The Colts are hanging on by a thread and need plenty of help to keep their playoff hopes alive. They’ll be scoreboard-watching before kickoff, hoping the Texans stumble against the Chargers, and then must take care of business against Jacksonville. If things break right, it could set up a winner-take-all showdown with Houston in Week 18. Still, momentum is not on their side, as the loss to San Francisco marked their fifth straight defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colts vs Jaguars NFL game.

In the US, Colts vs Jaguars is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on our favorite streaming service, Fubo, currently offering a free trial to new subscribers.

Watch highlights of Colts vs Jaguars

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Week 17 matchup between the Colts and the Jaguars will be available on NFL.com, the league's official YouTube channel, and across each team's social media platforms. ESPN+ also gives you access to non-stop NFL action all season long, with live games, originals, highlights, and more. Follow along.

