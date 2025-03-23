How to watch today's Colorado State Rams vs Maryland Terrapins basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado State vs Maryland NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The fourth-seeded Maryland Terrapins (26-8) take the court on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena, aiming to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in a second-round NCAA Tournament battle against the No. 12 seed Colorado State Rams (26-9).

Colorado State enters this matchup as one of the hottest teams in the nation, riding an impressive winning streak that they extended with a hard-fought victory over No. 5 seed Memphis in the first round. The Rams are firing on all cylinders and will be looking to notch their 12th straight win as they attempt to continue their Cinderella run.

Meanwhile, Maryland rebounded from a setback against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament by handling Grand Canyon in the opening round. The Terrapins will look to build on that momentum and take one step closer to the Sweet 16 with a victory over the surging Rams.

Colorado State Rams vs Maryland Terrapins: Date and tip-off time

The Colorado State Rams and the Maryland Terrapins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, United States.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington, United States

How to watch Colorado State Rams vs Maryland Terrapins basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rams and the Terrapins on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Colorado State Rams team news & key performers

Nique Clifford has been the catalyst for Colorado State’s success, leading the team with 18.9 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest. Jalen Lake contributes 11.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per outing, while Kyan Evans adds 10.6 points and 3.1 assists per game to help balance the Rams' offensive attack.

Defensively, Colorado State has been formidable, limiting opponents to 67.2 points per game while holding them to 42.2% shooting from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc. The Rams also generate 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game, making them a tough matchup on both ends of the floor.

Maryland Terrapins news & key performers

Maryland’s offence runs through Derik Queen, who leads the squad with 16.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Ja’Kobi Gillespie serves as a steady playmaker, averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 assists per contest, while Rodney Rice chips in 13.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Like their opponent, the Terrapins pride themselves on their defensive efforts, surrendering just 66.5 points per game. They hold teams to 41.2% shooting from the field and a stifling 30.4% from three-point range, while also racking up 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per contest.

