How to watch today's Colorado Buffaloes vs Villanova Wildcats NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Colorado Buffaloes (14-20) and Villanova Wildcats (19-14) square off in the 2025 College Basketball Crown at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Villanova enters the tournament amid significant changes, having parted ways with head coach Kyle Neptune following the Big East Tournament. The program has since named former Maryland coach Kevin Willard as his successor.

Colorado, coming off a deep NCAA Tournament run last year, struggled this season with just 14 wins. However, the Buffaloes found some late momentum, picking up a pair of victories in the Big 12 Tournament before falling to eventual champion Houston, 77-68.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Colorado Buffaloes vs. the Villanova Wildcats NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Villanova Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Buffaloes and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Villanova Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Villanova Wildcats on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Colorado Buffaloes team news & key performers

Julian Hammond III leads Colorado in both scoring and assists, while Andrej Jakimovski controls the glass. The Buffaloes have won three of their last four but struggled offensively, ranking 14th in the Big 12 in scoring and 278th nationally in offensive efficiency. They finished ninth in overall shooting but were at the bottom of the conference in three-point percentage and made threes per game. Defensively, they ranked 10th in points allowed and eighth in field goal defense but struggled to contain perimeter shooters, finishing 13th in three-point defense.

Villanova Wildcats news & key performers

For Villanova, Jhamir Brickus facilitates the offense with nearly five assists per game, while Wooga Poplar leads the team in both rebounding and steals. The Wildcats are seeking their 20th win of the season and were one of the Big East’s best perimeter shooting teams, leading the conference in both three-point percentage and threes made per game while ranking fourth in overall shooting.

