How to watch today's LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game betweenthe LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The LA Clippers are scheduled to battle with the Golden State Warriors to start a high-voltage NBA action on December 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

This season, the Clippers have a 12–12 record against teams from the Western Conference. They are ranked ninth across the West and average 33.4 boards each game on defense. Ivica Zubac leads the way with 8.6 boards per game.

On the other hand, the Warriors have never won a game against a Pacific Division team (0-4). They are eighth across the Western Conference and score 112.8 points each game while making 45.0% of their shots.

The Clippers make 12.7 three-pointers per game, which is a little less than the 13.4 threes the Warriors usually let in. But Golden State's offense is faster than Los Angeles's defense; the Warriors score 112.8 points per game, while the Clippers allow 107.6 points per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors will meet in an electrifying NBA clash on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California.

Date Friday, December 27, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LA Clippers team news

Norman Powell averages 24.1 points per game and shoots 49.5 percent from his shots and 83.8 percent from the free throw line.

Ivica Zubac averages 12.6 per game, with 4.0 coming from offense and 8.6 coming from defense.

James Harden has 8.1 assists every game, but his 4.7 turnovers in 33.9 minutes are concerning.

LA Clippers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Kobe Brown Back injury Day-to-Day SG, Terance Mann Finger injury Out

Golden State Warriors team news

Stephen Curry scores 22.5 points each game on average and makes 92.3% of his free throws, but only 44.4% of his field goals.

Kevon Looney grabs an average of 7.0 rebounds each game, with 3.1 on offense and 3.9 on defense.

Dennis Schroder gives Golden State a scoring boost with 17.0 points for each game and 2.7 boards.

Golden State Warriors Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Draymond Green Back injury Day-to-Day PG, Gary Payton II Calf injury Out

LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors head-to-head record

Recent games between these two teams have been dominated by the Los Angeles Clippers, who have won four of the last five matches. The Clippers won the most recent game, on the 19th of November 2024, by a score of 102–99, showing that they can win close games. Earlier in the season, on the 28th of October, they beat the Warriors 112-104. Their offense and defense were both strong.

Golden State's only win during this stretch was a nail-biting 91–90 win on October 6, 2024. This shows that they can still be competitive even though they have been having a rough time lately. The Clippers may be feeling confident going into this game because they have been doing well lately and can beat the Warriors at important times. However, Golden State's offensive power, led by Curry and Schroder, should not be underrated.

Date Results Nov 19, 2024 Clippers 102-99 Warriors Oct 28, 2024 Clippers 112-104 Warriors Oct 06, 2024 Warriors 91-90 Clippers Feb 15, 2024 Clippers 130-125 Warriors Dec 15, 2023 Clippers 121-113 Warriors

More NBA news and coverage