How to watch LA Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The LA Clippers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on March 23, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. Oklahoma City hopes to defeat Los Angeles in order to continue their winning run of five games.
The Clippers have a 21–22 record versus teams in the Western Conference and have a potent defense that ranks fourth in the NBA with a game-scoring of only 108.6 points and a shooting percentage of 46.1%.
The Thunder have been 32-11 against conference opponents and are excellent in the paint, scoring 51.0 points per game on the low end, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 13.8 points.
The Clippers score more points than the Thunder, who give up 107.0 points per game on defense, with an average of 111.7 points per game. The Clippers normally allow a shooting percentage of 46.1%, but Oklahoma City currently shoots 48.1% from the field.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.
LA Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time
The LA Clippers will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an epic NBA game on March 23, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California.
Date
March 23, 2025
Tip-off Time
9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT
Venue
Intuit Dome
Location
Inglewood, California
How to watch LA Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
LA Clippers team news
James Harden has been averaging 26.7 points over his previous 10 games.
Ivica Zubac is shooting an amazing 62.5% from the field and scoring 16.4 points a game for the Clippers.
LA Clippers Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
SF, Jordan Miller
Hamstring injury
Out
Oklahoma City Thunder team news
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder in scoring with 32.9 points and grabbing 5.1 rebounds per contest.
Isaiah Joe has made a total of 2.6 three-pointers during his last ten games.
Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
SG, Jalen Williams
Hip injury
Day-to-Day
C, Ousmane Dieng
Calf injury
Day-to-Day
LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record
The Thunder have trounced the Clippers in their previous five meetings, winning four of five games, with their most recent encounter on January 3, 2025, by a resounding 116-98. In every victory, Oklahoma City has maintained pace and scored more than 105 points. As the Thunder's offensive leader and standout painter, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has executed a significant role. In the meantime, the Clippers' only victory was on the 17th of January 2024, more than a year ago, when they prevailed 128-117. Los Angeles will mostly rely on its scoring tandem to test the Thunder's formidable defense, with James Harden scoring 26.7 points per game over the previous ten meetings and Ivica Zubac scoring well. But with their impressive conference record and current head-to-head performance, Oklahoma City might be in control once more.
Date
Results
Jan 03, 2025
Thunder 116-98 Clippers
Nov 12, 2024
Thunder 134-128 Clippers
Nov 03, 2024
Thunder 105-92 Clippers
Feb 23, 2024
Thunder 129-107 Clippers
Jan 17, 2024
Clippers 128-117 Thunder