How to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The LA Clippers are ready to host the Denver Nuggets to begin a highly anticipated Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series on April 26, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. The Los Angeles Clippers are leading 2-1 in this series.

This season, Los Angeles has a 29-23 record against teams in the Western Conference. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 16.0 points per game, helping them average 51.3 points in the paint each game, which places them in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Denver has a 32–20 conference record going into the game. With an average of 120.8 points a game and a +3.9 scoring margin, the Nuggets have a potent offensive attack.

The Nuggets usually give up 116.9 points a game, 4.0 points more than the Clippers, who average 112.9 points a game. The Clippers allow 108.2 points on defense, while Denver's scoring output of 120.8 points a game is 12.6 points higher.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets NBA game, plus plenty more.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers will take on the Denver Nuggets in an epic NBA battle on April 26, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date April 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

LA Clippers team news

Ivica Zubac scores 16.8 points and grabs 12.6 rebounds every game.

James Harden has scored 25.1 points every game in his last ten games.

LA Clippers injuries

No injuries

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 12.7 rebounds per game.

Aaron Gordon averaged 17.6 points in his last ten games.

Denver Nuggets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Russell Westbrook Foot injury Day-to-Day PF, DaRon Holmes II Achilles injury Out for Season

LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets head-to-head record

The Clippers have won two consecutive games, including a resounding 117-83 thumping in Game 3 on the 25th of April 2025, indicating that momentum has obviously turned in their favor based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. Additionally, the Clippers defeated the Nuggets 105-102 in Game 2, proving their capacity to triumph in both close games and blowout matches. However, Denver claimed success in the previous three encounters, including a tight 112-110 triumph to begin the series and two dominant regular-season victories — 126-103 on the 9th of January and 120-98 on the 14th of December. This pattern points to a back-and-forth contest, but the Clippers will try to maintain their lead going into Game 4. The Nuggets are still a serious threat to tie the series, though, given Jokic's versatility and Denver's ability to score a lot of points.

Date Results Apr 25, 2025 Clippers 117-83 Nuggets Apr 22, 2025 Clippers 105-102 Nuggets Apr 20, 2025 Nuggets 112-110 Clippers Jan 09, 2025 Nuggets 126-103 Clippers Dec 14, 2024 Nuggets 120-98 Clippers

More NBA news and coverage