How to watch LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The high-voltage NBA battle between the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies is set to happen on March 21, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at the Clippers' home ground.

The Clippers are in 21st place with 111.7 points a game, far behind the Grizzlies, who are in second place with an outstanding 122.3 points per game.

Additionally, Memphis' field goal percentage of 48.1% (5th) is higher than the Clippers' 47.6% (12th).

The Grizzlies are the second-best rebounding group in the league, grabbing an average of 47.5 rebounds per game. The Clippers, meanwhile, have trouble in this area; they only manage 43.8 rebounds a game, which places them in 20th place.

LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet in an epic NBA game on March 21, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

LA Clippers team news

Norman Powell averages 23.2 points every game with an effective 49.0% rate of field goals and 82.4% from his free-throw line.

Ivica Zubac leads the rebounds with 12.6 rebounds every game, which includes 8.8 defensive and 3.8 offensive rebounds.

James Harden leads the squad with 8.7 assists every game and has 4.4 turnovers over 35.1 minutes a game.

LA Clippers Injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Jordan Miller Hip injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been scoring 22.4 points per game on average while shooting an impressive 49.6% and making 77.8% of his free throws.

Zach Edey averages 7.7 rebounds per game, which includes 3.5 offensive boards.

Desmond Bane has been dishing out an average of 5.5 assists.

Memphis Grizzlies Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Ja Morant Shoulder injury Day-to-Day PF, Brandon Clarke Knee injury Day-to-Day

LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Clippers have won all five of their prior meetings with the Memphis Grizzlies, demonstrating their dominance in recent contests. After a close 114-110 victory in December 2024, the Clippers' most recent victory came on the thirteenth of February 2025, when they won 128-114. By controlling the pace with their efficient scoring and strong defensive game, the Clippers have often surpassed the Grizzlies. The Clippers have demonstrated their ability to finish games, even if Memphis has displayed moments of competitiveness, especially in recent close losses. The Clippers will want to continue their winning streak with key players including Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell in fine form, while Memphis will have to improve their defensive game and adopt a more active offensive strategy to reverse the trend.

Date Results Feb 13, 2025 Clippers 128-114 Grizzlies Dec 24, 2024 Clippers 114-110 Grizzlies Feb 24, 2024 Clippers 101-95 Grizzlies Jan 13, 2024 Clippers 128-119 Grizzlies Dec 30, 2023 Clippers 117-106 Grizzlies

