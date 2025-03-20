How to watch today's Clemson Tigers vs McNeese Cowboys basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson vs McNeese basketball NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers (27-6) are set to square off against No. 12 seed McNeese (27-6) in an opening-round NCAA Tournament showdown on Thursday at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

McNeese has been nearly unstoppable since mid-December, bouncing back from a loss to Mississippi State with a scorching 22-1 run that included a dominant march to the Southland Tournament title. The Cowboys enter March Madness as one of the hottest teams in the country, eager to keep their momentum rolling.

Clemson, on the other hand, has quietly put together an impressive season despite flying under the radar in an underwhelming ACC. The Tigers closed the regular season on an 18-2 tear—though both losses came at the hands of Louisville, including a heartbreaker in the ACC Tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Clemson Tigers vs McNeese Cowboys basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs McNeese Cowboys basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Tigers and the Cowboys will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 3:15 pm ET/12:15 pm PT at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:15 pm ET/12:15 am PT Venue Amica Mutual Pavilion Location Providence, Rhode Island

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs McNeese Cowboys basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Tigers and the Cowboys on:

TV Channel: truTV

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Clemson Tigers team news & key performers

Chase Hunter spearheads Clemson's offence, averaging 16.4 points per game while also contributing three rebounds and 2.5 assists. Ian Schieffelin controls the glass, hauling in 9.4 boards per contest, while Jaeden Zackery facilitates the offence with a team-high 3.2 assists per game. Hunter is also Clemson’s most prolific three-point shooter, sinking 2.3 triples per outing. Defensively, Zackery is the team’s biggest pest, leading the Tigers with 2.1 steals per game, while Viktor Lakhin provides rim protection with 1.5 blocks per contest.

McNeese Cowboys news & key performers

For McNeese, Javohn Garcia leads the charge offensively, posting 13.3 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Joe Charles anchors the frontcourt, averaging 7.1 rebounds per contest to go along with 8.7 points. Quadir Copeland, the team’s primary playmaker, dishes out a team-best 4.5 assists while also contributing nine points and 3.3 rebounds per game. From beyond the arc, DJ Richards is McNeese’s most reliable sniper, knocking down 2.6 three-pointers per game.

On the defensive end, Garcia leads the Cowboys in steals with 1.5 per contest, while Christian Shumate patrols the paint, tallying 1.3 blocks per game.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage