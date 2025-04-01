How to watch today's Cincinnati Bearcats vs DePaul Blue Demons NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cincinnati vs DePaul NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The DePaul Blue Demons (14-19) square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (18-15) in the 2025 College Basketball Crown at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

DePaul snapped a six-game losing streak late in the season with back-to-back wins over Providence and Georgetown, securing the No. 10 seed in the Big East Tournament. They built on that momentum with another victory over Georgetown in the opening round and nearly pulled off a stunning upset of Creighton, ultimately falling after two grueling overtime periods.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, stumbled to the finish line in the regular season, dropping three straight to Houston, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State to finish 13th in the Big 12 standings. The Bearcats avenged their loss to Oklahoma State in the conference tournament's first round but were quickly dispatched by Iowa State in the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Bearcats vs. the DePaul Blue Demons NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs DePaul Blue Demons: Date and tip-off time

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the DePaul Blue Demons will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Cincinnati Bearcats vs DePaul Blue Demons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bearcats and the Blue Demons on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Cincinnati Bearcats team news & key performers

Cincinnati boasts a balanced attack, with Simas Lukosius averaging 10.3 points and 2.2 assists per game. Jizzle James leads the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game while also dishing out 3.6 assists. Dan Skillings Jr. (9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds) and Dillon Mitchell (9.6 points, 6.7 rebounds) add valuable depth. Head coach Wes Miller also leans on Arrinten Page, Aziz Bandaogo, Connor Hickman, Tyler Betsey, Rayvon Griffith, Josh Reed, CJ Fredrick Jr., and Day Day Thomas (9.8 points) to round out the rotation.

DePaul Blue Demons news & key performers

For DePaul, Jacob Meyer contributes 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, while Isaiah Rivera (10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds) provides consistent secondary scoring. CJ Gunn leads the team with 12.8 points per game, while Layden Blocker adds 9.6 points and 3.1 assists. Other key contributors for head coach Chris Holtmann include David Skogman, JJ Traynor, Conor Enright, NJ Benson, and Troy D’Amico. As a unit, the Blue Demons shoot 44.7% from the field.

