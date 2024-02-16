Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chelsea will take on Manchester City in the Women's Super League at the Kingsmeadow on Friday. It will be a top-of-the-table clash with Chelsea having a three-point lead over City after 13 matches in the league.
Chelsea have won 10 games in a row and will be confident of picking up their 11th consecutive win. They have also picked up five back-to-back clean sheets. City may not have a similar clean sheet record but they have also won their last 10 matches.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time
|Date:
|February 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2.15 pm ET
|Venue:
|Kingsmeadow
The match will be played at the Kingsmeadow on Friday, with kick-off at 2.15 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Chelsea FC Women team news
Chelsea still faces the absence of their club captain, Millie Bright, while Aniek Nouwen and Sam Kerr remain sidelined with long-term anterior cruciate ligament injuries.
Catarina Macario is showing signs of progress in her recovery from injury, but her return to action isn't anticipated until after the international break.
Due to illness, Lauren James missed out on the starting lineup during the FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace, but she's expected to return for the upcoming match.
Chelsea predicted XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Bjorn, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; James, Kirby, Reiten; Ramirez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musovic, Hampton, Berger
|Defenders:
|Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan, Bjorn
|Midfielders:
|Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd
|Forwards:
|James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishelcan
Manchester City Women team news
Manchester City will have to manage without defender Steph Houghton and midfielder Jill Roord.
Manager Taylor has assured that Bunny Shaw will be available despite being substituted in the second half against Arsenal due to a calf issue.
Man City predicted XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Coombs; Kelly, Park, Hemp; Shaw.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Keating, Maciver, Roebuck
|Defenders:
|Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes
|Midfielders:
|Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord
|Forwards:
|Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/10/23
|Manchester City 1 - 1 Chelsea
|Women's Super League
|26/03/23
|Manchester City 2 - 0 Chelsea
|Women's Super League
|25/09/22
|Chelsea 2 - 0 Manchester City
|Women's Super League
|15/05/22
|Chelsea 3 - 2 Manchester City
|FA Cup
|05/03/22
|Chelsea 1 - 3 Manchester City
|WSL Cup