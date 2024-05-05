This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Chelsea Women vs Bristol City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea FC Women and Bristol City WFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a surprise 4-3 loss to Liverpool Women last time out, Chelsea Women will look to get their title bid back on track when they face Bristol City Women in Sunday's Women's Super League contest.

Meanwhile, the visitors have nothing to play for other than pride after their demotion was confirmed with a 4-0 thrashing to Manchester City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea FC Women vs Bristol City WFC kick-off time

Date:Sunday, May 5, 2024
Kick-off time:1:45 pm EST
Venue:Kingsmeadow

The WSL match between Chelsea Women and Bristol City Women will be played at Kingsmeadow in Kingston, England.

It will kick off at 1:45 pm EST on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Bristol City WFC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the WSL match between Chelsea Women and Bristol City Women will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea are sweating over the fitness of Melanie Leupolz and Lauren James after the pair missed Wednesday's loss through injury. Striker Mayra Ramirez is also questionable for Sunday's home contest due to a hamstring strain.

The Blues are also unable to call upon several other key players, including the likes of Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel, Jorja Fox and Nicky Evrard.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Bright, Charles; Cuthbert, Ingle; Beever-Jones, Nusken, Reiten; Macario

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger
Defenders:Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bjorn
Midfielders:Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd
Forwards:Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Bristol City WFC team news

Bristol City remain without the defensive duo of Chloe Mustaki and Satara Murray. Head coach Lauren Smith is hopeful that Amalie Thestrup will be available for selection after being pulled out at halftime last weekend.

Abi Harrison could return to the starting XI after featuring as a half-time substitute against Man City.

Bristol City Women possible XI: Yanez; Bull, Aspin, Connolly, Layzell; Harrison, Syme, Rodgers, Furness, Napier; Thestrup

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Yanez, Bentley, Clark, Foley, Davies
Defenders:Powell, Struck, Layzell, Aspin, Wilde, Ward
Midfielders:Connolly, Rodgers, Napier, Bull, Syme, Stratigakis, Furness, Pearce
Forwards:Harrison, Thestrup, Morgan, Jones, Woolley, Evans, Teisar, Kendall

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatch Competition
17/12/23Bristol City WFC 0-3 Chelsea FC WomenThe FA Women's Super League
14/03/21Chelsea FC Women 6-0 Bristol City WFCFA Women's League Cup
14/02/21Bristol City WFC 0-5 Chelsea FC WomenThe FA Women's Super League
13/09/20Chelsea FC Women 9-0 Bristol City WFCThe FA Women's Super League
12/01/20Chelsea FC Women 6-1 Bristol City WFCThe FA Women's Super League

Useful links

